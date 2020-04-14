Fruits Prices

as on : 14-04-2020 11:06:45 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Shahjahanpur(UP)4.20-73.75344.4066606150-
Rura(UP)2.50NC111.607400670027.59
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)2.0010027.807000950012.00
Hansi(Har)0.90-1.806980--
Pataudi(Har)0.60-14.294.209000500050.00
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)72.5027.194365.00500925177.78
Shahjahanpur(UP)17.00-15250.4024502410-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)4.002572.402850295016.33
Rura(UP)2.5015089.8025002700-3.85
Achalda(UP)2.0010062.4023002400109.09
Kangra(HP)1.6033.3337.003500350040.00
Bewar(UP)1.50-2548.202300230035.29
Pundri(Har)1.20-2.402500--
Bilaspur(HP)0.90-47.0680.6023002300-11.54
Hamirpur(HP)0.65-45.8322.222500255013.64
Grapes
Hansi(Har)5.90-16.926.004980498024.81
Pataudi(Har)1.40-48.1521.805250650050.00
Kinnow
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00NC33.002400355037.14
Mango
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.30-21.4326.503400335573.47
Hansi(Har)3.20-6.407980--
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00NC6.2032505000-23.53
Orange
Hansi(Har)4.401016.8039803980-
Pataudi(Har)1.00-58.3316.504000450033.33
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00-2.005250-288.89
Papaya
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.00-7075.0019102045-
Pataudi(Har)1.00-16.674.403000275066.67
Kangra(HP)0.80NC3.203500450040.00
Pomegranate
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00NC17.209000975080.00
Kangra(HP)0.70-3015.2090001050050.00
WaterMelon
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-2.002400--
Published on April 14, 2020
