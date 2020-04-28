Fruits Prices

as on : 28-04-2020 03:41:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Lucknow(UP)25.00-16.672072.0073507275-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00NC42.808000800014.29
Kangra(HP)0.9028.5717.601250010000108.33
Banana
Lucknow(UP)61.00-26.512993.0023002275-8.00
Firozepur City(Pun)7.00-36.36155.002250215012.50
Milak(UP)4.00-16.6790.8026502700-
Kathua(JK)3.908.3361.002900310016.00
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)2.80-6.67104.00275028007.84
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC11.6025002300-
Kangra(HP)1.606.6746.203100350012.73
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC25.0038002800-20.83
Gangoh(UP)1.209.094.60119011802.15
Bilaspur(HP)0.90-1087.4024002500-17.24
Grapes
Milak(UP)2.00-39.3946.2042004210-
Firozepur City(Pun)1.30-7.1414.6050005250NC
JackFruit
Lucknow(UP)97.00-3394.0017001800-
Lucknow(UP)47.00-6703.0015501500-
Mango
Lucknow(UP)60.00201302.5029002800-9.38
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.80-2024.80550092504.76
Kathua(JK)0.8014.297.0085007500-
Orange
Milak(UP)3.00-4078.2030002970-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.60-7014.805750575021.05
Papaya
Firozepur City(Pun)1.00-44.4432.0027502750120.00
Kangra(HP)0.80NC8.203750350036.36
Pomegranate
Lucknow(UP)67.0017.542387.00620062503.33
Kathua(JK)1.20NC12.007750775029.17
Milak(UP)1.00-54.5532.4050104890-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.80-2032.808500775025.93
WaterMelon
Lucknow(UP)144.002.86568.009001000-
Ramanagara(Kar)3.00-2552.0010001000-28.57
Tilhar(UP)2.50-5.00700--
Kathua(JK)1.60-11.1113.4019001900-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.60-8012.2019001900-
Published on April 28, 2020
