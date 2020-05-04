Fruits Prices

as on : 04-05-2020 12:10:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Allahabad(UP)40.0014.29620.00690068000.73
Ghaziabad(UP)20.001900432.007200720010.77
Azamgarh(UP)9.00-18.18381.00715070506.72
Firozabad(UP)7.7024.19456.8066007230-
Radaur(Har)3.005030.008000920014.29
Basti(UP)2.50NC182.007050703010.85
Rura(UP)2.50NC131.606700660015.52
Noida(UP)2.5025169.007185720037.83
Naugarh(UP)1.805.8864.40679079507.35
Shahganj(UP)1.6060125.6077007860-
Sambhal(UP)1.5050104.4045004600-15.09
Kannauj(UP)1.502574.0068006850-2.86
Rampur(UP)1.20-2035.60695068309.45
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)98.003.165246.00600800192.68
Allahabad(UP)55.00120800.00248024007.83
Firozabad(UP)21.502.38704.0018802020168.57
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)14.409.09371.201700170013.33
Manathavady(Ker)13.0073.33630.6022002300NC
Perumbavoor(Ker)12.00NC350.0040004500NC
Radaur(Har)8.0010066.0018002800-10.00
Solan(HP)4.9044.1255.802400240020.00
Kathua(JK)4.2016.6784.203300300032.00
Hamirpur(HP)3.83489.2329.8823002500-4.17
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)3.00NC100.006507008.33
Chamba(HP)2.1023.5342.003000300025.00
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010019.6026002600-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100140.0023002300-11.54
Hamirpur(Nadaun)(HP)1.60-3.202300--4.17
Bilaspur(HP)1.505096.0026002700-10.34
Khairagarh(UP)1.505023.0010501050-27.59
Gangoh(UP)1.308.337.20121011903.86
Rura(UP)1.20-20101.2024001770-7.69
Khair(UP)1.00-16.6742.402500250019.05
Achalda(UP)1.00NC78.8024002300140.00
Kairana(UP)1.002510.8011001100-
Akhnoor(JK)0.60-14.294.6031003100-
Grapes
Basti(UP)2.50-28.57172.80310031301.64
Noida(UP)2.0010074.8046004600-
Firozabad(UP)1.70-5.5674.4032303280-
Khairagarh(UP)1.0066.679.2030503100-
JackFruit
Ghaziabad(UP)50.0042.86472.0020002000-
Firozabad(UP)3.60-18.1877.2018701800-
Noida(UP)2.201027.2019502050-
Tilhar(UP)1.00-2.001000--
Lime
Ghaziabad(UP)1.50-2514.0035003400-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC4.0035003600-
Mango
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00NC402.0032003200-
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00-20.005025--
Radaur(Har)7.0016.6742.004800500037.14
Azamgarh(UP)4.50-35.71110.103025280017.48
Shahganj(UP)3.0020039.003500350025.00
Basti(UP)2.00NC95.903170310029.39
Noida(UP)2.0066.6755.5031653180-
Hamirpur(HP)1.05-2.107250--
Akhnoor(JK)1.00NC4.0067506750-
Kathua(JK)0.90-1010.8075008500-
kalanwali(Har)0.80-1.605500--
Solan(HP)0.80-33.336.8060006500-
Akhnoor(JK)0.70-1.402900-NC
Orange
Firozabad(UP)5.20-21.21135.7022702200-
Shahganj(UP)4.0033.3335.0028002900-
Basti(UP)3.00-40121.0025702550-
Noida(UP)2.502583.0028252840-
Papaya
Ghaziabad(UP)50.0051.521266.002000203029.03
Firozabad(UP)6.305243.2017501760118.75
Noida(UP)5.0011.11210.0020502050-
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-44.44133.402075185023.15
Gangoh(UP)1.308.335.0021802165-
Rura(UP)1.20NC12.8024001900-7.69
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC12.001200180020.00
Nautnava(UP)1.00NC28.0018501850-
Solan(HP)0.80NC10.003000320050.00
Bilaspur(HP)0.60-1.203800--
Hamirpur(Nadaun)(HP)0.60-1.203250--
Kathua(JK)0.60NC2.403250375085.71
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00NC472.0015001500-62.50
Pomegranate
Ghaziabad(UP)26.00116.67730.00525055005.00
Azamgarh(UP)7.0027.27246.606175627526.02
Basti(UP)2.50-64.29228.2061406100-
Allahabad(UP)2.00NC24.406150600010.22
Shahganj(UP)2.00NC104.406100643032.61
Noida(UP)1.5050117.4053005630-
Kathua(JK)0.90-2518.807500775025.00
Solan(HP)0.7016.673.8050007500-9.09
Khair(UP)0.60-2515.40545049007.92
WaterMelon
Ghaziabad(UP)60.0050790.009501030-36.67
Firozabad(UP)50.00-100.00970--
Akhnoor(JK)10.0090023.2017501750-
Radaur(Har)8.006034.009001200-25.00
Noida(UP)5.00NC73.009501060-
Ramanagara(Kar)4.0010068.0010001000-28.57
Kathua(JK)2.705025.6021501950-
Kiratpur(UP)2.50-5.00600--
Ujhani(UP)2.00-4.00950--
Kairana(UP)1.10-2.201200--
Published on May 04, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)