Fruits Prices

as on : 11-05-2020 12:11:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Allahabad(UP)50.00-9.09830.00700069002.19
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)45.0073.08947.0045003500-10.00
Sitapur(UP)20.00-11.112247.00705072608.46
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)16.00-15.79378.6060006000-7.69
Mehmoodabad(UP)10.00-4.76286.2072507260-
Firozabad(UP)8.307.79504.8065506570-
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00233.33450.007200730010.77
Noida(UP)3.50133.33187.407185720037.83
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-50452.00736073008.24
Basti(UP)3.00-14.29205.007080706011.32
Gondal(UP)2.70NC90.406800680012.40
Konch(UP)2.0011.1146.8065506610-
Naugarh(UP)1.70-37.0476.00688068008.77
Golagokarnath(UP)1.606.6753.0071507240-
Shahganj(UP)1.50-25138.6076507600-
Balrampur(UP)1.20NC55.0078007700-2.50
Kannauj(UP)1.20-14.2982.2069006900-1.43
Shamli(UP)1.10NC81.207210720010.92
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00-33.3349.4075007250-11.76
Teliamura(Tri)1.0042.8612.401000011000-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6743.207000680073.27
Jafarganj(UP)1.002524.006750682010.66
Mukkom(Ker)0.8014.2945.8095009500NC
Charra(UP)0.80NC39.4065006500-4.41
Akbarpur(UP)0.80NC44.40700071005.58
Mahoba(UP)0.70NC21.207230681512.79
Sirsaganj(UP)0.70NC50.40670066004.69
Karvi(UP)0.70NC34.40687568354.17
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-6057.4070307020-10.79
Bindki(UP)0.60NC21.6069006920-1.43
Raath(UP)0.60NC5.2063506600-
Banana
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)172.004.883712.0027002800-12.90
Rajpipla(Guj)107.506.975662.00500600156.41
Allahabad(UP)55.00101010.0023002300NC
Manathavady(Ker)20.0011.11760.6024002300-20.00
Mehmoodabad(UP)20.0011.11743.4022502250-12.11
Firozabad(UP)18.005.88811.0016801950140.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)12.0020424.0035004000-22.22
Kannauj(UP)12.00-33.33838.00240024509.09
Jafarganj(UP)12.00NC579.2026502760-
Roorkee(Utr)12.00NC122.0022002800150.00
Koduvayoor(Ker)10.0025332.0028002800NC
Mahoba(UP)7.50102.7346.202360244024.87
Kayamkulam(Ker)6.0020368.0028002600-3.45
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)5.00NC135.0027002750-1.82
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC300.0030003200-21.05
Dhanotu (Mandi)(HP)4.1057.6956.6023002300-8.00
Kathua(JK)4.1010.81117.203100310024.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)4.00-20136.006507204.00
Golagokarnath(UP)3.80-9.52118.6022602230-
Meham(Har)3.50-12.585.0012002800-7.69
Fatehpur(UP)3.30-5.71132.402525255020.24
Chamba(HP)3.2014.2959.803000300025.00
Thrippunithura(Ker)3.00NC170.0023002200NC
Teliamura(Tri)3.005043.002300230035.29
Sirsaganj(UP)2.60NC100.8023002260-2.95
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC33.6027002800-
Karvi(UP)1.80-18.1892.202425240026.96
Konch(UP)1.80-35.7157.60200020905.26
Akbarpur(UP)1.802076.0024502420-10.26
Naraingarh(Har)1.4531.82110.8412001200-14.29
Sadhaura(Har)1.40-3029.6012001100-45.45
Chathanoor(Ker)1.20NC57.60480032006.67
Achalda(UP)1.202089.6023002400109.09
Raath(UP)1.20NC16.8025552400-
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC48.0035004000-12.50
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00-2029.5038002800-20.83
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50150.0025002300-3.85
Angamaly(Ker)1.0066.6718.4023002000-
Chavakkad(Ker)1.00NC20.0022002900-38.89
Atrauli(UP)1.0066.676.8028502820-
Gangoh(UP)1.00-28.5714.80118512001.72
Maudaha(UP)1.00NC45.202380236528.65
Sitarganj(Utr)1.00NC39.801300140085.71
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.93-26.7733.701800170050.00
Charra(UP)0.9028.5746.602880288037.14
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC48.8032004000-21.95
Melaghar(Tri)0.70NC8.4020002200-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)0.60NC59.80230022004.55
Chikoos(Sapota)
Naraingarh(Har)0.54-1.082200--
Grapes
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)24.0041.18259.0045004700-
Basti(UP)7.0075207.80310031001.64
Mehmoodabad(UP)4.50-13.4688.8044604500-14.07
Roorkee(Utr)3.5034.6265.20300032007.14
Firozabad(UP)1.70NC84.0032003200-
Sirsaganj(UP)1.20-7.6910.0034103300-1.45
Naraingarh(Har)0.776.9434.1043003700-10.42
kalanwali(Har)0.7016.675.6040004000-
Teliamura(Tri)0.60-14.295.801100013000-
JackFruit
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00122.22726.0019601960-
Badayoun(UP)16.00-20124.0017001800-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)8.0023.0854.0018001910-
Kannauj(UP)8.00-16.001550--
Shahzadpur(Har)5.6024.4429.001000800-
Kannauj(UP)4.50-9.001600--5.88
Firozabad(UP)4.4046.6798.8018001925-
Noida(UP)3.50NC54.2019601950-
Fatehpur(UP)3.20-6.401760--
Shamli(UP)2.7022.739.8017901900-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)2.50-5.001400--
Meham(Har)2.00-4.001300--
Atrauli(UP)1.50-3.001300--
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50114.295.6017001800-
Naraingarh(Har)1.45137.716.3812001500-57.14
Gangoh(UP)1.30-2.601585--
Thanabhawan(UP)1.00NC4.00450450-
Lalganj(UP)0.9012.57.0014501450-
Ujhani(UP)0.60-1.201600--
Lime
Ghaziabad(UP)5.0015022.0035503500-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC6.0036003800-
Mango
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00194.12194.0045005000-
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00166.67562.0032003250-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)25.00-3.85370.006200750012.73
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)6.005081.0047003900-10.48
Azamgarh(UP)4.0014.29139.103050308524.49
Noida(UP)4.0033.3321.0048255000-
Allahabad(UP)3.00-14.2920.003300320032.00
Basti(UP)2.50-28.57116.903050320024.49
Gondal(UP)2.20-1263.60325032506.21
Noida(UP)2.002570.7031803200-
Akhnoor(JK)1.60128.5710.6061006750-
Shamli(UP)1.507.1435.20317531605.83
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.4016.6733.606000600041.18
Dhanotu (Mandi)(HP)1.20NC4.8060006000-
Naraingarh(Har)1.1379.3718.6440004000-
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.08-2.165000--
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00-16.6733.605000600017.65
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC38.5031803170-4.36
Kathua(JK)0.90NC18.4075007500-
Khalilabad(UP)0.80-1.603600--
Mahoba(UP)0.8033.3322.603210326013.03
Shahganj(UP)0.80-2042.603250340016.07
kalanwali(Har)0.70-305.005000500019.05
Bilaspur(HP)0.60-1.206000--
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC9.6019002400-36.67
Orange
Firozabad(UP)4.7011.9162.7022502300-
Basti(UP)3.5040144.0025702580-
Noida(UP)3.5040105.0028002850-
Golagokarnath(UP)2.10-4.5528.8036553570-
Shahganj(UP)1.00NC51.0026502800-
Papaya
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00201566.001950197525.81
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)43.0022.86638.003200280042.22
Firozabad(UP)6.50-1.52281.4017701700121.25
Badayoun(UP)6.00-25399.001875187560.26
Shamli(UP)6.0020158.001950196025.81
Azamgarh(UP)5.0042.86163.402025205015.71
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.5028.57234.001955196543.75
Noida(UP)4.00-20242.0020201970-
Akbarpur(UP)1.505044.002350230038.24
Gangoh(UP)1.30NC7.6014752180-
Konch(UP)1.10-31.2534.601970205027.10
Dhanotu (Mandi)(HP)1.0042.867.2032503500-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC14.00160012006.67
Mahoba(UP)0.9012.536.202150214034.38
Jafarganj(UP)0.80-209.4024002460-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60NC18.80196019603.16
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0014.29522.0015001500-70.00
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC38.0040002500NC
Angamaly(Ker)1.00-5054.0025002500-40.48
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60-2525.8020002500-58.33
Pomegranate
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00100876.005500535010.00
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)14.007.69268.0065006500NC
Basti(UP)6.0050257.2061006130-
Azamgarh(UP)5.00-9.09289.606180615026.12
Mehmoodabad(UP)3.80-20.83282.60610061008.54
Gondal(UP)2.40NC90.605500550018.41
Konch(UP)2.20NC44.605910593040.71
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.505041.0065007500-3.70
Shamli(UP)1.50-6.2580.4054605500-
Noida(UP)1.50-25130.4054255420-
Kannauj(UP)1.20-33.3368.406000600015.38
Meham(Har)1.00-9038.006000950020.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC65.4054505580-
Shahganj(UP)1.00-16.67112.806200605034.78
Kathua(JK)0.70-12.527.007500750025.00
Sirsaganj(UP)0.60-2552.20510051009.68
Karvi(UP)0.60-2522.606235640045.68
Raath(UP)0.60NC5.2063506350-
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-257.205740600055.14
WaterMelon
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)270.0082234.008501100-59.52
Firozabad(UP)110.0077.42558.00790930-
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00501090.00940950-37.33
Kannauj(UP)60.00-120.00650--
Badayoun(UP)40.0033.33226.00800825-
Chamba(HP)37.88847113.3215001900-14.29
Fatehpur(UP)26.5096.3102.00750880-
Shamli(UP)11.0012032.00870945-13.00
Shahganj(UP)11.00-22.001100--
Noida(UP)8.5030.77126.00915935-
Kathua(JK)5.2052.9456.6011001400-
Teliamura(Tri)5.00NC46.0023002300-
Lalganj(UP)4.5066.6730.20750800-
Naraingarh(Har)4.06144.5851.12500600-75.00
Meham(Har)4.00-8.00700--
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.50483.3319.2014001900-
Ramanagara(Kar)3.00NC92.0010001000-28.57
Atrauli(UP)3.002008.00700850-
Chhachrauli(Har)2.10-4.20530--
Akhnoor(JK)2.0033.3333.2011001450-
Jahangirabad(UP)2.0033.3317.20800800-
Thanabhawan(UP)2.00-33.3319.00570570-
Tilhar(UP)2.00-6025.00400400-
Ujhani(UP)2.00-2013.00820900-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-8053.40875950-
Jafarganj(UP)1.50-16.6726.6011501200-
Gangoh(UP)1.40-2.80780--
Samalkha(Har)1.30-2.60500--
Santoshgarh(HP)0.90-1.801000--
Published on May 11, 2020
