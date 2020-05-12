Fruits Prices

as on : 12-05-2020 12:10:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.0012.5414.6065006000NC
Durg(Cht)11.0022.22414.009000800028.57
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00733.3320.8072507000-
Fatehpur(UP)3.0040063.4070007030-11.17
Naugarh(UP)2.0017.6580.00687068808.62
Noida(UP)2.00-42.86191.407180718537.73
Dhanura(UP)1.202012.402800300012.00
Rampur(UP)1.20-2547.40693069409.13
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00NC51.4070007500-17.65
Achalda(UP)1.00NC45.207000700073.27
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.7126.7920.3665007500NC
Hamirpur(HP)0.60-14.293.8089509700-
Banana
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)163.00-5.234038.0027002700-12.90
Lakhimpur(UP)150.007.145880.00220022005.26
Rajpipla(Guj)105.00-2.335872.00450500130.77
Parimpore(JK)90.00-16.67954.0031003000-13.89
Payyannur(Ker)32.00-8.572282.0029003200-39.58
Manathavady(Ker)20.00NC800.6023002400-23.33
Fatehpur(UP)6.2087.88144.802520252520.00
Chamba(HP)5.0056.2569.803000300025.00
Kathua(JK)4.509.76126.203100310024.00
Hamirpur(HP)4.203.752.681550340-35.42
Achalda(UP)4.00233.3397.6024002300118.18
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC208.8027002800-30.77
Achnera(UP)3.30-2.94115.202150210022.86
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.00-40141.0027002700-1.82
Rajouri (F&V)(JK)2.00NC36.004000400033.33
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC37.6030002700-
Meham(Har)1.50-57.1488.0012001200-7.69
Bilaspur(HP)1.40-6.6798.8023002600-20.69
Pehowa(Har)1.20-94.5549.4016002500-
Dhanura(UP)1.202014.40900900-10.00
Khair(UP)1.20NC50.202600255020.93
Dhandhuka(Har)1.00NC50.2018001900-25.00
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.75-19.3535.201700180041.67
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.70-1.402400--4.00
Chikoos(Sapota)
Durg(Cht)7.00-22.22180.0045004000-30.77
Grapes
Parimpore(JK)63.00-12.5594.0065006500-7.14
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)15.00-37.5289.0045004500-
Hamirpur(HP)0.60-1.207500--
JackFruit
Parimpore(JK)90.0025702.0017502900-
Badayoun(UP)11.00-31.25146.0016801700-
Durg(Cht)5.0025158.002100210020.00
Fatehpur(UP)3.509.3813.4017401760-
Pathankot(Pun)3.00-6.001500--
Noida(UP)2.50-28.5759.2019151960-
Naraingarh(Har)1.7017.2419.789001200-67.86
Rajouri (F&V)(JK)1.00-5010.0018001300-
Hamirpur(HP)0.85-1.701900--
Ujhani(UP)0.8033.332.8015501600-
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.74-1.481100--
Bilaspur(HP)0.60-1.201900--
Lime
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC7.0034003600-
Mango
Parimpore(JK)118.0031.111010.0065008500NC
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)26.004422.006500620018.18
Durg(Cht)9.0028.57163.005500500029.41
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)5.00-16.6791.0047004700-10.48
Noida(UP)3.50-12.528.0044854825-
Hamirpur(HP)2.35104.3511.7067506500-
Noida(UP)2.00NC74.7031803180-
Naraingarh(Har)1.7353.122.1035004000-
Pathankot(Pun)1.50505.0040004500-
Kathua(JK)1.3044.4421.0065007500-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00NC37.205750500035.29
Rajouri (F&V)(JK)1.00-2.005500--
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.8033.334.0070007000-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.80-2037.205000500017.65
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.66-38.893.4850005000-
Kathua(JK)0.60-1.204650--
Orange
Durg(Cht)7.00-12.5253.005500575010.00
Papaya
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)37.00-13.95712.003200320042.22
Lakhimpur(UP)17.0070881.00197019704.79
Badayoun(UP)4.00-33.33407.001900187562.39
Noida(UP)4.00NC250.0020002020-
Dhanura(UP)1.308.3314.80900900-10.00
Rajouri (F&V)(JK)1.0042.8619.403400300023.64
Hamirpur(HP)0.72-38.988.2435003800-
Pomegranate
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)15.007.14298.0065006500NC
Pathankot(Pun)2.0066.676.4030003000-
Noida(UP)1.50NC133.4054205425-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00-33.3343.0060006500-11.11
Kathua(JK)0.8014.2928.607000750016.67
WaterMelon
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)280.003.72794.00800850-61.90
Parimpore(JK)200.0048.151338.0011502100-
Fatehpur(UP)28.607.92159.20700750-
Badayoun(UP)25.00-37.5276.00810800-
Chamba(HP)19.60-48.26152.522000150014.29
Kathua(JK)5.607.6967.8010501100-
Noida(UP)5.00-41.18136.00940915-
Meham(Har)4.00NC16.00650700-
Naraingarh(Har)3.80-6.458.72450500-77.50
Pathankot(Pun)3.50133.3310.008001000-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.40-2.8626.0011501400-
Ramanagara(Kar)3.00NC98.0010001000-28.57
Ujhani(UP)2.502518.00800820-
Hamirpur(HP)1.60-3.201550--
Achnera(UP)1.50-3.00850--
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.14-2.28900--
Lehra Gaga(Pun)1.1037.53.8015001500-
Chhachrauli(Har)1.00-52.386.20300530-
Hamirpur(Nadaun)(HP)1.00-2.001350--
Bilaspur(HP)0.70-1.401400--
Samalkha(Har)0.60-53.853.80800500-
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.60-1.201800--
Published on May 12, 2020
