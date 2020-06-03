Fruits Prices

as on : 03-06-2020 11:42:47 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

Apple
Puranpur(UP)11.0061.76291.007050702013.71
Firozabad(UP)6.70-9.46627.8065506530-
Pilibhit(UP)5.50-8.33448.20700070054.63
Jaunpur(UP)4.0037.93173.20780076007.00
Rudauli(UP)3.303.12168.6072507200-
Kosikalan(UP)2.80-3.45187.2067556745-
Noida(UP)2.80-6.67256.407275732039.55
Rura(UP)2.50NC165.6077007700-23.00
Konch(UP)2.502564.8067506760-
Naugarh(UP)1.7021.43107.4072007175-3.36
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.50NC64.8070008000-17.65
Badayoun(UP)1.2050783.207100710010.59
Achalda(UP)1.20NC54.407000700073.27
Akbarpur(UP)1.20-2056.2070007200-17.26
Kadhle(UP)1.00-33.3329.4035503800-
Kangra(HP)0.90NC19.40105001250075.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.9028.5750.6095009500NC
Rampur(UP)0.8014.2955.20703070305.40
Hamirpur(HP)0.55NC10.6097009700-
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)140.0016.677740.00220022205.26
Rajpipla(Guj)117.005.417619.0045055080.00
Payyannur(Ker)25.00252664.0028002800-49.09
Firozabad(UP)18.8010.591106.0018201900160.00
Radaur(Har)12.0020152.0017001600-29.17
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0014.29532.0030003000-25.00
Shahabad(Har)5.2030140.8018002000-21.74
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC330.0020002800-47.37
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)5.0066.67206.0080080014.29
Kathua(JK)4.709.3202.803200320028.00
Jagadhri(Har)4.20-33.3338.2017001700-
Hamirpur(HP)4.20-3.45116.9821502150-10.42
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)4.00-11.11183.4027002750-1.82
Pilibhit(UP)4.0033.33672.802430242097.56
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC259.2031003100-20.51
Puranpur(UP)3.60-20223.60239024256.22
Achnera(UP)3.40NC142.202150213024.28
Channapatana(Kar)3.0050120.0026002500-18.75
Konch(UP)2.801275.00205020607.89
Rura(UP)2.5066.67126.60280027007.69
Chamba(HP)2.0017.65101.003000300011.11
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010065.6028003000-
Achalda(UP)2.00NC130.002100210090.91
Shadabad(UP)1.50-16.6737.0022002100-
Akbarpur(UP)1.505088.8023502400-14.23
Hamirpur(Nadaun)(HP)1.30-27.7835.5022502250-6.25
Kangra(HP)1.00-37.548.203750310050.00
Akhnoor(JK)1.00NC21.8029002550-
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80-1.602000--
Chikoos(Sapota)
Shahabad(Har)0.60-33.334.4025003500-21.88
Grapes
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)1.10-21.4314.406000800020.00
Kangra(HP)0.80-38.466.0077507000-
Hamirpur(HP)0.533.925.5682008500-
JackFruit
Barhaj(UP)76.0052252.009501000-
Ujhani(UP)35.00-12.5338.80750750-
Badayoun(UP)30.0050576.009701000-
Puranpur(UP)16.00146.15445.2012251100-
Firozabad(UP)8.20-8.89108.80720700-40.00
Firozabad(UP)3.8018.75183.6016701750-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.00-6.003000--
Dinanagar(Pun)2.55-7.2720.80900900-
Tanda Urmur(Pun)2.30-821.4011001100-
Noida(UP)1.50-50133.2019251860-
Kangra(HP)1.20-2.401350--
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.20-2.401000--
Palwal(Har)1.00NC7.801200700-
Jalalabad(Pun)1.00-2.00800--
Hamirpur(HP)0.90-4018.3014001500-
Achnera(UP)0.80NC7.60900900-
Thanabhawan(UP)0.80NC10.401560750-
Chamba(HP)0.623.336.2016001600-
Litchi
Naugarh(UP)6.5044.4422.0038804020-
Mango
Firozabad(UP)85.002.41769.4025502570-
Durg(Cht)32.0068.42284.005500500010.00
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)15.0065034.0050004000-
Jaunpur(UP)11.00214.2953.4034004050-
Radaur(Har)7.00NC70.004800450060.00
Noida(UP)5.50NC137.0045504250-
Naugarh(UP)5.00-34.2125.201000980-
Palwal(Har)4.50114.2945.0035001700-
Pilibhit(UP)3.0020116.103355332021.34
Palwal(Har)2.9038.145.0019001700-
Jalalabad(Pun)2.8362.6417.3254505450-
Jagadhri(Har)2.8030022.8045002600-
Shahabad(Har)2.8027.2717.8045004500-10.00
Noida(UP)2.5025136.1031653170-
Hamirpur(HP)2.18-16.1548.6672507000-
Kathua(JK)2.1016.6742.0060006000-
Akhnoor(JK)2.00NC36.8065506100-
Hamirpur(Nadaun)(HP)1.00NC11.8067506250-
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)1.00256.007500700036.36
Tanda Urmur(Pun)0.90-1012.8055005500-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.80-33.3369.2042504250NC
Kathua(JK)0.60NC7.2047004600-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60-1.206500-35.42
Orange
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-14.2910.7045004500NC
Papaya
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-16.671131.00205020309.04
Noida(UP)5.00-16.67355.0019851985-
Pilibhit(UP)4.5050424.002060202060.94
Puranpur(UP)4.00-33.3326.0020252050-
Firozabad(UP)3.20-11.11348.6018001775125.00
Badayoun(UP)3.0050463.801975197068.80
Chaandpur(UP)2.00NC48.20750900-16.67
Shadabad(UP)1.30-18.7533.2023502250-
Konch(UP)1.3018.1844.202160218039.35
Akbarpur(UP)1.10-8.3358.002450248044.12
Kadhle(UP)1.101019.4012251175-
Hamirpur(HP)0.8310.6722.0634003400-
Kangra(HP)0.60-259.403350375021.82
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0033.33600.0013001500-71.11
Kathua(JK)0.60-1.203400--
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)5.0066.67670.006150620023.00
Puranpur(UP)4.601597.205390525028.33
Rudauli(UP)3.00-11.76151.806250624038.89
Noida(UP)3.0020180.4053005325-
Konch(UP)1.80-1056.806000600042.86
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00-33.3357.808000675018.52
Kathua(JK)0.90-2549.407500700025.00
Jaunpur(UP)0.8014.2988.605500534015.79
WaterMelon
Firozabad(UP)540.0014.894968.00440480-45.00
Ujhani(UP)400.00-204738.00300300-
Barhaj(UP)52.0030184.00640600-
Naugarh(UP)50.0025241.00530500-
Badayoun(UP)35.0025938.00475525-
Chamba(HP)31.10-28.03537.6411001400-26.67
Puranpur(UP)29.501.72827.20790750-
Radaur(Har)20.00100118.0060060050.00
Jaunpur(UP)20.007.53502.20500600-
Noida(UP)12.0050328.00800950-
Shahabad(Har)8.8017.3384.00600600-62.50
Kathua(JK)8.7011.54210.80700800-
Palwal(Har)5.00-45.6531.00650700-
Dinanagar(Pun)5.00-15.9742.60600600-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)4.0033.3367.001050800-
Jalalabad(Pun)2.01179.1712.96500700-
Akhnoor(JK)2.00NC59.20850850-10.53
Achnera(UP)2.00NC18.20550500-
Chaandpur(UP)2.00-4.00700-7.69
Hamirpur(HP)1.90-34.4833.4011001100-
Thanabhawan(UP)1.5087.531.40470550-
Hamirpur(Nadaun)(HP)0.80-33.3311.009001100-
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.7016.672.6010001800-50.00
Published on June 03, 2020
