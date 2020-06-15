Fruits Prices

as on : 15-06-2020 11:28:49 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Rudauli(UP)3.3013.79221.0072207200-
Noida(UP)2.50-7.41300.807250726039.08
Gondal(UP)2.00-28.57144.007200710011.63
Badayoun(UP)1.6023.08806.607150715011.37
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-12.5141.8069506900-11.69
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)122.50-29284.00500575117.39
Manathavady(Ker)40.00NC1700.6025002700-35.90
Payyannur(Ker)25.00NC3030.0033003400-40.00
Jind(Har)13.00-43.48254.0010001000-
Kathua(JK)4.20NC263.402800280012.00
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC288.0035003500-10.26
Channapatana(Kar)3.0050148.003700340015.63
Narwana(Har)2.30228.576.0010001500-
Shadabad(UP)1.80-1065.4019001900-
Chamba(HP)1.70NC129.803000300011.11
Meham(Har)1.60-50134.6012201150-12.86
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.43-44.1496.381600160033.33
Kullu(HP)1.00-23.0870.6029002700-3.33
Harippad(Ker)1.00-5066.0035004000-30.00
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC186.0025002400-7.41
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC8.0020002200-9.09
Grapes
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)0.96-1.928000--
JackFruit
Ujhani(UP)18.0080554.80800800-
Badayoun(UP)16.006.67844.00920910-
Soharatgarh(UP)7.004068.00945980-
Kathua(JK)4.70NC18.8012501250-
Anandnagar(UP)4.0010044.00835800-
Noida(UP)2.502544.0017001650-
Meham(Har)2.00NC8.0010001300-
Noida(UP)2.00NC166.6014701665-
Palwal(Har)0.80-2019.6010001000-
Kullu(HP)0.8014.2918.0020002200-
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)0.51-36.257.981000800-50.00
Litchi
Soharatgarh(UP)2.60-13.3331.2032603400-
Anandnagar(UP)2.0010018.0031203150-
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.92-1.844500--
Mango
Tirupati(AP)350.00118.755670.0030003000-
Soharatgarh(UP)4.40-1242.80975970-
Noida(UP)4.0014.29216.0043404350-
Noida(UP)3.00-14.29192.5031503140-
Kathua(JK)2.70825.4050005500-
Garh Shankar(Pun)2.3514.6351.1240004000-
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)2.10-51.1626.5850004000NC
Palwal(Har)2.0010068.2022503500-
kalanwali(Har)1.8063.6432.604500400028.57
Bilaspur(HP)0.60NC7.8065006500-
Papaya
Noida(UP)5.0025432.0020001985-
Badayoun(UP)1.50-16.67506.002000200070.94
Shadabad(UP)1.40-6.6755.8024102400-
Mawana(UP)0.60NC18.601840193031.43
PineApple
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC50.0025001500-16.67
Pomegranate
Rudauli(UP)2.80-17.65203.606210618038.00
Kathua(JK)0.70NC61.207500725025.00
WaterMelon
Chamba(HP)53.95144.67908.42900800-40.00
Soharatgarh(UP)35.002.94414.00520525-
Ujhani(UP)35.00406348.00300300-
Badayoun(UP)18.00-281474.00540530-
Noida(UP)6.00-45.45486.00850850-
Kathua(JK)5.70-9.52294.40750750-
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)1.60-2015.801000800-16.67
Kullu(HP)0.9012.519.2011001200-42.11
Bilaspur(HP)0.80NC7.0010001000-
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.672.60510550-
Sahnewal(Pun)0.60-606.00400400-
