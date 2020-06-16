Fruits Prices

Sennheiser HD 450BT: Affordable headphones with a whole lot of pluses
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Apple
|Firozabad(UP)
|7.20
|80
|721.00
|6125
|6130
|-
|Rudauli(UP)
|3.40
|3.03
|227.80
|7200
|7220
|-
|Noida(UP)
|2.50
|NC
|305.80
|7250
|7250
|39.08
|Gazipur(UP)
|2.40
|NC
|135.00
|8200
|8200
|26.15
|Rampur(UP)
|0.60
|-40
|63.80
|7200
|7030
|7.95
|Banana
|Firozabad(UP)
|21.00
|20
|1371.00
|1850
|1840
|164.29
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|10.00
|25
|552.00
|3000
|3000
|-25.00
|Maranelloor(Ker)
|3.49
|-18.46
|129.16
|5400
|5400
|10.20
|Channapatana(Kar)
|3.00
|NC
|154.00
|3800
|3700
|18.75
|Chamba(HP)
|1.70
|NC
|133.20
|3000
|3000
|11.11
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|59.00
|2850
|2700
|5.95
|Thalayolaparambu(Ker)
|0.90
|12.5
|58.80
|3600
|3200
|-32.08
|Grapes
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|5.00
|-86.11
|256.00
|3500
|3000
|-
|JackFruit
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|12.00
|-20
|486.00
|1090
|1080
|-
|Firozabad(UP)
|3.50
|-7.89
|231.20
|1580
|1670
|-
|Palampur(HP)
|2.20
|29.41
|18.60
|2000
|2000
|33.33
|Noida(UP)
|2.00
|-20
|48.00
|1700
|1700
|-
|Chamba(HP)
|1.84
|145.33
|15.22
|1200
|1900
|-
|Mango
|Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)
|87.51
|-93.97
|5850.24
|4250
|3500
|-
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|13.00
|85.71
|244.00
|4000
|4000
|-
|Firozabad(UP)
|9.80
|40
|1169.60
|2500
|2500
|-
|Noida(UP)
|5.00
|25
|226.00
|4320
|4340
|-
|Noida(UP)
|4.00
|33.33
|200.50
|3150
|3150
|-
|Gazipur(UP)
|2.50
|-3.85
|136.00
|3000
|3000
|25.00
|Porsa(F&V)(MP)
|2.00
|-
|4.00
|750
|-
|-
|Palampur(HP)
|1.50
|-
|3.00
|8500
|-
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|1.00
|-16.67
|64.90
|3100
|3130
|-23.65
|Tilhar(UP)
|1.00
|-
|2.00
|800
|-
|-
|Bilaspur(HP)
|0.60
|NC
|9.00
|7500
|6500
|-
|Papaya
|Noida(UP)
|4.50
|-10
|441.00
|2000
|2000
|-
|Firozabad(UP)
|3.00
|-11.76
|395.00
|1700
|1650
|112.50
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|3.00
|-40
|326.00
|1940
|1950
|26.80
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|43.00
|2200
|2100
|34.15
|Palampur(HP)
|0.70
|-12.5
|13.20
|3500
|3100
|20.69
|PineApple
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|18.00
|140
|219.00
|5000
|2500
|-
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|6.00
|-40
|688.00
|1500
|1200
|-66.67
|Thalayolaparambu(Ker)
|0.60
|-14.29
|30.80
|2000
|2000
|-58.33
|Pomegranate
|Rudauli(UP)
|2.70
|-3.57
|209.00
|6200
|6210
|37.78
|Noida(UP)
|2.00
|-33.33
|227.80
|5340
|5320
|-
|WaterMelon
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|500.00
|150
|4260.00
|1100
|1000
|-
|Chamba(HP)
|31.85
|-40.96
|972.12
|900
|900
|-40.00
|Firozabad(UP)
|28.00
|3.7
|7778.00
|475
|480
|-40.63
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|20.00
|-33.33
|722.40
|630
|600
|-
|Noida(UP)
|7.00
|16.67
|500.00
|875
|850
|-
|Palampur(HP)
|3.00
|15.38
|35.20
|1200
|800
|-17.24
