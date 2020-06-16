Fruits Prices

as on : 16-06-2020 10:50:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Firozabad(UP)7.2080721.0061256130-
Rudauli(UP)3.403.03227.8072007220-
Noida(UP)2.50NC305.807250725039.08
Gazipur(UP)2.40NC135.008200820026.15
Rampur(UP)0.60-4063.80720070307.95
Banana
Firozabad(UP)21.00201371.0018501840164.29
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0025552.0030003000-25.00
Maranelloor(Ker)3.49-18.46129.165400540010.20
Channapatana(Kar)3.00NC154.003800370018.75
Chamba(HP)1.70NC133.203000300011.11
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00-33.3359.00285027005.95
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.9012.558.8036003200-32.08
Grapes
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)5.00-86.11256.0035003000-
JackFruit
Muzzafarnagar(UP)12.00-20486.0010901080-
Firozabad(UP)3.50-7.89231.2015801670-
Palampur(HP)2.2029.4118.602000200033.33
Noida(UP)2.00-2048.0017001700-
Chamba(HP)1.84145.3315.2212001900-
Mango
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)87.51-93.975850.2442503500-
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)13.0085.71244.0040004000-
Firozabad(UP)9.80401169.6025002500-
Noida(UP)5.0025226.0043204340-
Noida(UP)4.0033.33200.5031503150-
Gazipur(UP)2.50-3.85136.003000300025.00
Porsa(F&V)(MP)2.00-4.00750--
Palampur(HP)1.50-3.008500--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-16.6764.9031003130-23.65
Tilhar(UP)1.00-2.00800--
Bilaspur(HP)0.60NC9.0075006500-
Papaya
Noida(UP)4.50-10441.0020002000-
Firozabad(UP)3.00-11.76395.0017001650112.50
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00-40326.001940195026.80
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC43.002200210034.15
Palampur(HP)0.70-12.513.203500310020.69
PineApple
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)18.00140219.0050002500-
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-40688.0015001200-66.67
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60-14.2930.8020002000-58.33
Pomegranate
Rudauli(UP)2.70-3.57209.006200621037.78
Noida(UP)2.00-33.33227.8053405320-
WaterMelon
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)500.001504260.0011001000-
Chamba(HP)31.85-40.96972.12900900-40.00
Firozabad(UP)28.003.77778.00475480-40.63
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-33.33722.40630600-
Noida(UP)7.0016.67500.00875850-
Palampur(HP)3.0015.3835.201200800-17.24
Published on June 16, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
