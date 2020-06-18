Fruits Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Lakhimpur(UP)22.0046.672317.4072007200-11.66
Rudauli(UP)3.00-11.76233.8072407200-
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)140.00NC9420.00213021501.43
Rajpipla(Guj)135.0010.29554.00475500150.00
Puramattom(Ker)2.6039.78161.9248004500-
Perumbavoor(Ker)2.00-60472.0017001800-
Chamba(HP)1.70NC136.603000300011.11
Grapes
Anandnagar(UP)3.00-6.00810--
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.802007.6018006600-
Litchi
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-5020.0033503120-
Mango
Lakhimpur(UP)110.00-220.002250--
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)52.01-40.575954.2642504250-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.80-14.2925.605500680014.58
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.80-11.1110.8010000750081.82
Papaya
Lakhimpur(UP)7.00-53.331299.0020702000-1.43
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC24.006001000-40.00
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.0066.67708.0014001500-72.00
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)3.50-50807.006300610018.42
Rudauli(UP)2.50-7.41214.006220620038.22
WaterMelon
Chamba(HP)50.4458.371073.00800900-46.67
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.80-11.116.0012001200-40.00
Published on June 18, 2020
