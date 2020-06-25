Fruits Prices

as on : 25-06-2020 12:17:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-402397.4072007200-11.66
Rudauli(UP)8.80238.46266.8019257250-
Gazipur(UP)3.5016.67148.008000800016.79
Safdarganj(UP)3.0020127.0072507250-
Jangipura(UP)3.005061.8080008160-
Badayoun(UP)1.407.69814.407140714011.21
Basti(UP)1.1037.5253.0072007200NC
Sambhal(UP)1.00-16.67124.406500685021.27
Sahiyapur(UP)0.9028.57147.4072007200-11.11
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC26.607250722518.66
Khair(UP)0.80-2024.80600059503.45
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC61.6095009500NC
Kangra(HP)0.60-2529.00135009000125.00
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-2543.607300730019.67
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)128.00-0.3910323.00525500118.75
Lakhimpur(UP)120.00-14.299940.0021202130-0.47
Parimpore(JK)81.00-103240.0024002300-33.33
Payyannur(Ker)30.00NC3150.0028003000-41.67
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)14.00-28.002200--
Perumbavoor(Ker)14.00NC636.0030002700-33.33
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC650.0019501950-17.02
Jafarganj(UP)9.00NC787.2025502330-
Manglaur(Utr)6.6023048.40900900NC
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)6.0033.3342.803600450080.00
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC420.0032003200-23.81
Safdarganj(UP)4.0033.33127.002200220012.82
Kathua(JK)3.80-11.63287.202900280016.00
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC295.2033003500-51.47
Achalda(UP)3.0050172.0022502200104.55
Garh Shankar(Pun)2.7723.11106.422000180066.67
Chamba(HP)1.70NC154.203000300011.11
Pattambi(Ker)1.70-3247.4038002500-30.91
Maranelloor(Ker)1.51-18.38135.8847004900-4.08
Kullu(HP)1.202077.60280029003.70
Palampur(HP)1.20-7.6934.804900490068.97
Kangra(HP)1.10-8.3368.00290028005.45
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50194.0025002600-7.41
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.7016.675.40270027008.00
Cherry
Parimpore(JK)93.805.391333.1065006750-
Grapes
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)26.00-48408.0035003000-
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)0.745.7123.088000700060.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.7016.6733.007500750015.38
JackFruit
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)143.00-73.022452.0018001500-
Parimpore(JK)90.00NC3366.0019001400-
Badayoun(UP)8.00-11.11898.0010401030-
Shikohabad(UP)5.0066.67122.0015501750-
Anandnagar(UP)3.00-2562.0011501120-
Kathua(JK)2.90-23.6840.8014501350-
Kangra(HP)2.5013.6427.802350110034.29
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)1.40174.5110.7810001000-50.00
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.40-5044.20900900-
Kullu(HP)0.9028.5722.801900200046.15
Litchi
Akhnoor(JK)2.00-4.00610--
Basti(UP)1.3030140.6036003600-
Anandnagar(UP)1.00NC26.0036253660-
Kangra(HP)0.80-1.602900--
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60-33.333.0095008500-
Mango
Basti(UP)350.0016.671934.0019502100-
Parimpore(JK)72.00-11.113890.008500950030.77
Manglaur(Utr)29.70485064.20800900-11.11
Badayoun(UP)25.004.17142.0026002700-
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)19.99-61.575994.2452504250-
Shikohabad(UP)10.0010060.0028503400-
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)8.0060270.0018002500-
Shahzadpur(Har)5.13-10.261500--
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)4.80128.5736.188000500060.00
Garh Shankar(Pun)4.7540.5367.3825002500-
Basti(UP)4.0014.29211.90276027602.99
Tanda Urmur(Pun)3.50133.3329.0022002200-
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-6.001950--
Gazipur(UP)2.5025145.00290029003.57
Kathua(JK)2.30-4.1740.0052505000-
Kharar(Pun)2.201027.8060008000-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)2.2022.2233.60520036001.56
Akhnoor(JK)1.50-21.0518.4035504100-
Jafarganj(UP)1.20-2.401920--
Kangra(HP)1.1037.532.34700052507.69
Shahzadpur(Har)1.00NC4.0030002500-
Palampur(HP)0.80-2011.608500750070.00
Kangra(HP)0.71-11.2532.3437505250-42.31
Kullu(HP)0.70NC5.20650070008.33
Bhawanigarh(Pun)0.70-303.4018002000-52.63
Papaya
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00401347.0020002000-5.21
Badayoun(UP)4.0033.33526.001980197069.23
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)2.00-4.002000--
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC26.00700600-22.22
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC38.40200019505.26
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60-1.202600--
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00NC756.0012001200-70.00
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)5.00-72.22265.0040003000-
Kangra(HP)0.8014.298.2022503350-
Plum
Bandrol(HP)7.5010.2928.6063506250-
Pomegranate
Parimpore(JK)45.001501458.009000900020.00
Basti(UP)3.5075363.605950595027.41
Lakhimpur(UP)3.5016.67820.006450645021.24
Rudauli(UP)2.304.55231.606300628040.00
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC36.005550560035.37
Kangra(HP)0.60NC32.40650080008.33
WaterMelon
Parimpore(JK)150.00255410.0014001100-
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)30.00-85.654834.0015002000-
Chamba(HP)27.85149.781203.8011001200-26.67
Badayoun(UP)16.00-5.881576.00570560-
Kathua(JK)3.80-15.56320.20700800-
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)3.1093.7522.009001000-25.00
Tanda Urmur(Pun)3.00200249.20550500-
Kangra(HP)2.30-891.60110090046.67
Kullu(HP)1.0066.6724.001200120020.00
Akhnoor(JK)1.00NC107.20950850NC
Palampur(HP)0.8014.2938.2012501250-13.79
Kharar(Pun)0.80-38.4617.2010001000100.00
Published on June 25, 2020
