Fruits Prices

More features for the Apple Watch coming with watchOS 7
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Apple
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|15.00
|-40
|2397.40
|7200
|7200
|-11.66
|Rudauli(UP)
|8.80
|238.46
|266.80
|1925
|7250
|-
|Gazipur(UP)
|3.50
|16.67
|148.00
|8000
|8000
|16.79
|Safdarganj(UP)
|3.00
|20
|127.00
|7250
|7250
|-
|Jangipura(UP)
|3.00
|50
|61.80
|8000
|8160
|-
|Badayoun(UP)
|1.40
|7.69
|814.40
|7140
|7140
|11.21
|Basti(UP)
|1.10
|37.5
|253.00
|7200
|7200
|NC
|Sambhal(UP)
|1.00
|-16.67
|124.40
|6500
|6850
|21.27
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|0.90
|28.57
|147.40
|7200
|7200
|-11.11
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|0.80
|NC
|26.60
|7250
|7225
|18.66
|Khair(UP)
|0.80
|-20
|24.80
|6000
|5950
|3.45
|Mukkom(Ker)
|0.70
|NC
|61.60
|9500
|9500
|NC
|Kangra(HP)
|0.60
|-25
|29.00
|13500
|9000
|125.00
|Jafarganj(UP)
|0.60
|-25
|43.60
|7300
|7300
|19.67
|Banana
|Rajpipla(Guj)
|128.00
|-0.39
|10323.00
|525
|500
|118.75
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|120.00
|-14.29
|9940.00
|2120
|2130
|-0.47
|Parimpore(JK)
|81.00
|-10
|3240.00
|2400
|2300
|-33.33
|Payyannur(Ker)
|30.00
|NC
|3150.00
|2800
|3000
|-41.67
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|14.00
|-
|28.00
|2200
|-
|-
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|14.00
|NC
|636.00
|3000
|2700
|-33.33
|Shikohabad(UP)
|10.00
|NC
|650.00
|1950
|1950
|-17.02
|Jafarganj(UP)
|9.00
|NC
|787.20
|2550
|2330
|-
|Manglaur(Utr)
|6.60
|230
|48.40
|900
|900
|NC
|Mandi(Mandi)(HP)
|6.00
|33.33
|42.80
|3600
|4500
|80.00
|Mukkom(Ker)
|5.00
|NC
|420.00
|3200
|3200
|-23.81
|Safdarganj(UP)
|4.00
|33.33
|127.00
|2200
|2200
|12.82
|Kathua(JK)
|3.80
|-11.63
|287.20
|2900
|2800
|16.00
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|3.60
|NC
|295.20
|3300
|3500
|-51.47
|Achalda(UP)
|3.00
|50
|172.00
|2250
|2200
|104.55
|Garh Shankar(Pun)
|2.77
|23.11
|106.42
|2000
|1800
|66.67
|Chamba(HP)
|1.70
|NC
|154.20
|3000
|3000
|11.11
|Pattambi(Ker)
|1.70
|-32
|47.40
|3800
|2500
|-30.91
|Maranelloor(Ker)
|1.51
|-18.38
|135.88
|4700
|4900
|-4.08
|Kullu(HP)
|1.20
|20
|77.60
|2800
|2900
|3.70
|Palampur(HP)
|1.20
|-7.69
|34.80
|4900
|4900
|68.97
|Kangra(HP)
|1.10
|-8.33
|68.00
|2900
|2800
|5.45
|Pulpally(Ker)
|1.00
|-50
|194.00
|2500
|2600
|-7.41
|Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)
|0.70
|16.67
|5.40
|2700
|2700
|8.00
|Cherry
|Parimpore(JK)
|93.80
|5.39
|1333.10
|6500
|6750
|-
|Grapes
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|26.00
|-48
|408.00
|3500
|3000
|-
|Mandi(Mandi)(HP)
|0.74
|5.71
|23.08
|8000
|7000
|60.00
|Mukkom(Ker)
|0.70
|16.67
|33.00
|7500
|7500
|15.38
|JackFruit
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|143.00
|-73.02
|2452.00
|1800
|1500
|-
|Parimpore(JK)
|90.00
|NC
|3366.00
|1900
|1400
|-
|Badayoun(UP)
|8.00
|-11.11
|898.00
|1040
|1030
|-
|Shikohabad(UP)
|5.00
|66.67
|122.00
|1550
|1750
|-
|Anandnagar(UP)
|3.00
|-25
|62.00
|1150
|1120
|-
|Kathua(JK)
|2.90
|-23.68
|40.80
|1450
|1350
|-
|Kangra(HP)
|2.50
|13.64
|27.80
|2350
|1100
|34.29
|Mandi(Mandi)(HP)
|1.40
|174.51
|10.78
|1000
|1000
|-50.00
|Tanda Urmur(Pun)
|1.40
|-50
|44.20
|900
|900
|-
|Kullu(HP)
|0.90
|28.57
|22.80
|1900
|2000
|46.15
|Litchi
|Akhnoor(JK)
|2.00
|-
|4.00
|610
|-
|-
|Basti(UP)
|1.30
|30
|140.60
|3600
|3600
|-
|Anandnagar(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|26.00
|3625
|3660
|-
|Kangra(HP)
|0.80
|-
|1.60
|2900
|-
|-
|Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)
|0.60
|-33.33
|3.00
|9500
|8500
|-
|Mango
|Basti(UP)
|350.00
|16.67
|1934.00
|1950
|2100
|-
|Parimpore(JK)
|72.00
|-11.11
|3890.00
|8500
|9500
|30.77
|Manglaur(Utr)
|29.70
|4850
|64.20
|800
|900
|-11.11
|Badayoun(UP)
|25.00
|4.17
|142.00
|2600
|2700
|-
|Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)
|19.99
|-61.57
|5994.24
|5250
|4250
|-
|Shikohabad(UP)
|10.00
|100
|60.00
|2850
|3400
|-
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|8.00
|60
|270.00
|1800
|2500
|-
|Shahzadpur(Har)
|5.13
|-
|10.26
|1500
|-
|-
|Mandi(Mandi)(HP)
|4.80
|128.57
|36.18
|8000
|5000
|60.00
|Garh Shankar(Pun)
|4.75
|40.53
|67.38
|2500
|2500
|-
|Basti(UP)
|4.00
|14.29
|211.90
|2760
|2760
|2.99
|Tanda Urmur(Pun)
|3.50
|133.33
|29.00
|2200
|2200
|-
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|3.00
|-
|6.00
|1950
|-
|-
|Gazipur(UP)
|2.50
|25
|145.00
|2900
|2900
|3.57
|Kathua(JK)
|2.30
|-4.17
|40.00
|5250
|5000
|-
|Kharar(Pun)
|2.20
|10
|27.80
|6000
|8000
|-
|Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)
|2.20
|22.22
|33.60
|5200
|3600
|1.56
|Akhnoor(JK)
|1.50
|-21.05
|18.40
|3550
|4100
|-
|Jafarganj(UP)
|1.20
|-
|2.40
|1920
|-
|-
|Kangra(HP)
|1.10
|37.5
|32.34
|7000
|5250
|7.69
|Shahzadpur(Har)
|1.00
|NC
|4.00
|3000
|2500
|-
|Palampur(HP)
|0.80
|-20
|11.60
|8500
|7500
|70.00
|Kangra(HP)
|0.71
|-11.25
|32.34
|3750
|5250
|-42.31
|Kullu(HP)
|0.70
|NC
|5.20
|6500
|7000
|8.33
|Bhawanigarh(Pun)
|0.70
|-30
|3.40
|1800
|2000
|-52.63
|Papaya
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|14.00
|40
|1347.00
|2000
|2000
|-5.21
|Badayoun(UP)
|4.00
|33.33
|526.00
|1980
|1970
|69.23
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|2.00
|-
|4.00
|2000
|-
|-
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|26.00
|700
|600
|-22.22
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|0.80
|NC
|38.40
|2000
|1950
|5.26
|Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)
|0.60
|-
|1.20
|2600
|-
|-
|PineApple
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|8.00
|NC
|756.00
|1200
|1200
|-70.00
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|5.00
|-72.22
|265.00
|4000
|3000
|-
|Kangra(HP)
|0.80
|14.29
|8.20
|2250
|3350
|-
|Plum
|Bandrol(HP)
|7.50
|10.29
|28.60
|6350
|6250
|-
|Pomegranate
|Parimpore(JK)
|45.00
|150
|1458.00
|9000
|9000
|20.00
|Basti(UP)
|3.50
|75
|363.60
|5950
|5950
|27.41
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|3.50
|16.67
|820.00
|6450
|6450
|21.24
|Rudauli(UP)
|2.30
|4.55
|231.60
|6300
|6280
|40.00
|Shikohabad(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|36.00
|5550
|5600
|35.37
|Kangra(HP)
|0.60
|NC
|32.40
|6500
|8000
|8.33
|WaterMelon
|Parimpore(JK)
|150.00
|25
|5410.00
|1400
|1100
|-
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|30.00
|-85.65
|4834.00
|1500
|2000
|-
|Chamba(HP)
|27.85
|149.78
|1203.80
|1100
|1200
|-26.67
|Badayoun(UP)
|16.00
|-5.88
|1576.00
|570
|560
|-
|Kathua(JK)
|3.80
|-15.56
|320.20
|700
|800
|-
|Mandi(Mandi)(HP)
|3.10
|93.75
|22.00
|900
|1000
|-25.00
|Tanda Urmur(Pun)
|3.00
|200
|249.20
|550
|500
|-
|Kangra(HP)
|2.30
|-8
|91.60
|1100
|900
|46.67
|Kullu(HP)
|1.00
|66.67
|24.00
|1200
|1200
|20.00
|Akhnoor(JK)
|1.00
|NC
|107.20
|950
|850
|NC
|Palampur(HP)
|0.80
|14.29
|38.20
|1250
|1250
|-13.79
|Kharar(Pun)
|0.80
|-38.46
|17.20
|1000
|1000
|100.00
