Fruits Prices

At Mercedes, digital is key amid the pandemic
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Apple
|Safdarganj(UP)
|4.00
|33.33
|135.00
|7250
|7250
|-
|Rudauli(UP)
|2.60
|-70.45
|272.00
|7280
|1925
|-
|Naugarh(UP)
|2.00
|-42.86
|141.00
|7200
|7300
|-8.86
|Sandila(UP)
|1.00
|25
|61.00
|7150
|6800
|-
|Banana
|Rajpipla(Guj)
|132.50
|3.52
|10588.00
|575
|525
|139.58
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|14.00
|NC
|664.00
|3000
|3000
|-33.33
|Kathua(JK)
|4.10
|7.89
|295.40
|2900
|2900
|16.00
|Achnera(UP)
|3.50
|NC
|177.20
|2060
|2020
|19.08
|Channapatana(Kar)
|3.00
|NC
|172.00
|3100
|2800
|-3.13
|Safdarganj(UP)
|3.00
|-25
|133.00
|2200
|2200
|12.82
|Achalda(UP)
|2.00
|-33.33
|176.00
|2200
|2250
|100.00
|Kallachi(Ker)
|0.60
|NC
|27.60
|3700
|3800
|-28.85
|Grapes
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|71.00
|-
|142.00
|2000
|-
|-
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|4.00
|-84.62
|416.00
|3000
|3500
|-
|Kathua(JK)
|2.90
|-
|5.80
|1400
|-
|-
|Naugarh(UP)
|1.20
|-
|2.40
|1050
|-
|-
|Achnera(UP)
|0.70
|-
|1.40
|860
|-
|-
|Litchi
|Naugarh(UP)
|1.40
|100
|99.60
|3650
|3600
|-
|Mango
|Naugarh(UP)
|13.00
|-13.33
|194.80
|2125
|2200
|-
|Kathua(JK)
|2.70
|17.39
|45.40
|4750
|5250
|-
|Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)
|1.80
|-18.18
|37.20
|4000
|5200
|-21.88
|Maur(Pun)
|1.30
|NC
|10.40
|3500
|3500
|-
|Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)
|0.70
|-
|1.40
|4000
|-
|-
|Papaya
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|1.00
|-50
|6.00
|2000
|2000
|-
|PineApple
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|8.00
|60
|281.00
|2000
|4000
|-
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|8.00
|NC
|772.00
|2500
|1200
|-37.50
|Pomegranate
|Rudauli(UP)
|2.40
|4.35
|236.40
|6310
|6300
|40.22
|WaterMelon
|Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)
|170.00
|466.67
|5174.00
|2000
|1500
|-
|Kathua(JK)
|3.20
|-15.79
|326.60
|800
|700
|-
|Naugarh(UP)
|2.00
|33.33
|941.00
|620
|650
|-
|Achnera(UP)
|1.50
|-25
|37.20
|550
|500
|-
|Ganaur(Har)
|1.00
|-33.33
|5.00
|1000
|800
|185.71
|Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)
|0.60
|-25
|7.20
|1200
|1200
|-40.00
