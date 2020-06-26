Fruits Prices

as on : 26-06-2020 11:00:11 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Safdarganj(UP)4.0033.33135.0072507250-
Rudauli(UP)2.60-70.45272.0072801925-
Naugarh(UP)2.00-42.86141.0072007300-8.86
Sandila(UP)1.002561.0071506800-
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)132.503.5210588.00575525139.58
Perumbavoor(Ker)14.00NC664.0030003000-33.33
Kathua(JK)4.107.89295.402900290016.00
Achnera(UP)3.50NC177.202060202019.08
Channapatana(Kar)3.00NC172.0031002800-3.13
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-25133.002200220012.82
Achalda(UP)2.00-33.33176.0022002250100.00
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC27.6037003800-28.85
Grapes
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)71.00-142.002000--
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)4.00-84.62416.0030003500-
Kathua(JK)2.90-5.801400--
Naugarh(UP)1.20-2.401050--
Achnera(UP)0.70-1.40860--
Litchi
Naugarh(UP)1.4010099.6036503600-
Mango
Naugarh(UP)13.00-13.33194.8021252200-
Kathua(JK)2.7017.3945.4047505250-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.80-18.1837.2040005200-21.88
Maur(Pun)1.30NC10.4035003500-
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.70-1.404000--
Papaya
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)1.00-506.0020002000-
PineApple
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)8.0060281.0020004000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00NC772.0025001200-37.50
Pomegranate
Rudauli(UP)2.404.35236.406310630040.22
WaterMelon
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)170.00466.675174.0020001500-
Kathua(JK)3.20-15.79326.60800700-
Naugarh(UP)2.0033.33941.00620650-
Achnera(UP)1.50-2537.20550500-
Ganaur(Har)1.00-33.335.001000800185.71
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.60-257.2012001200-40.00
Published on June 26, 2020
