Fruits Prices

as on : 03-07-2020 11:41:48 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Durg(Cht)9.00NC638.0080001000014.29
Puranpur(UP)6.2055311.407310710017.90
Parimpore(JK)3.20-6.402900--
Ballia(UP)2.50-16.67130.0073607275-3.29
Farukhabad(UP)2.50NC282.0070006700-13.58
Noida(UP)2.00-33.33323.807365730041.28
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-42.31114.4075257500-17.58
Basti(UP)1.40-12.5264.00735072602.08
Jafarganj(UP)1.202050.407600755024.59
Sambhal(UP)1.00NC130.406500650021.27
Mukkom(Ker)0.70-12.564.6095009500NC
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)132.503.9211108.00550550129.17
Parimpore(JK)72.00-11.113726.0023002300-36.11
Mehsana(Mehsana Veg)(Guj)30.00310.96184.80800850-28.89
Mathura(UP)30.00-16.672994.00212521006.25
Payyannur(Ker)25.00NC3290.0024002600-50.00
Haridwar Union(Utr)15.00-51.61552.601300150018.18
Fatehpur(UP)14.00-15.15429.2022102200-0.90
Farukhabad(UP)12.5013.64649.0018001900-20.00
Ballia(UP)12.00-62.51072.0025002520-6.37
Jafarganj(UP)6.00NC835.2023002200-
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC440.0034003200-19.05
Kathua(JK)4.10-8.89321.002900300016.00
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC309.6028003300-58.82
Thrippunithura(Ker)3.00NC248.0022002500-18.52
Puranpur(UP)3.0066.67296.002480246010.22
Malout(Pun)2.8010010.4020002000-9.09
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC204.0026002300-3.70
Divai(UP)0.7016.6712.2011901190NC
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC31.2036003700-30.77
Cherry
Parimpore(JK)5.20-93.641679.9077507000-
Chikoos(Sapota)
Durg(Cht)6.00-50294.0055005000-15.38
JackFruit
Mathura(UP)10.00-16.67208.0015201530-
Fatehpur(UP)3.5094.44107.0013201400-
Durg(Cht)3.0050328.002100230020.00
Noida(UP)3.002069.0018351630-
Kathua(JK)2.80-3.4557.6013501350-
Litchi
Malout(Pun)0.90503.0060006800-
Mango
Basti(UP)200.001502614.0018001900-
Parimpore(JK)90.00254322.007750825019.23
Durg(Cht)58.0073.13467.0050005000NC
Haridwar Union(Utr)25.20-50.40600--45.45
Soharatgarh(UP)15.00-6.25116.8018601950-
Noida(UP)14.5011.54306.0027003500-
Mathura(UP)14.00NC3080.0025002500-21.88
Fatehpur(UP)11.00-22.001960--
Puranpur(UP)10.00-4.7641.0019201910-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)10.00-16.6744.0011001400-45.00
Malout(Pun)7.1069.0541.0035004500-
Durg(Cht)6.00-25263.00450047505.88
Jafarganj(UP)5.00NC28.4014501800-
Basti(UP)4.0060230.90287028207.09
Noida(UP)4.00NC227.5030753120-
Kathua(JK)3.6056.5257.2037504500-
Atrauli(UP)2.501507.0017002400-
Ballia(UP)2.5025121.00301029259.45
kalanwali(Har)2.404.3556.2020004000-60.00
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)2.20266.6750.8038004800-25.78
Chhachrauli(Har)1.50-11.7613.1010001360-
Papaya
Noida(UP)5.5010482.0021402065-
Haridwar Union(Utr)5.00-66.67386.201600200052.38
Puranpur(UP)1.40-36.3687.2017401740-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC30.00800800-11.11
Malout(Pun)0.90-96.7659.602500180038.89
Plum
Bandrol(HP)13.3077.3355.2069006350-
Pomegranate
Parimpore(JK)36.0033.331620.008500950013.33
Mathura(UP)8.00-20801.8050505050-2.88
Puranpur(UP)4.806.67115.805340545027.14
Noida(UP)3.5016.67246.8055255500-
Basti(UP)3.0050379.205950599027.41
Ballia(UP)2.00NC149.005820583019.75
Kathua(JK)0.70NC68.007250800020.83
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-4012.806100600064.86
WaterMelon
Noida(UP)4.00-20532.00900875-
Kathua(JK)2.70NC343.60900900-
Published on July 03, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
