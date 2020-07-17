Fruits Prices

as on : 17-07-2020 03:44:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Mukkom(Ker)5.00614.2983.8095009500NC
Firozabad(UP)2.60-3.7793.2066006580-
Naugarh(UP)2.50NC156.6075007400-7.98
Rudauli(UP)2.50-3.85323.2071507180-
Chandausi(UP)2.00-42.86209.8072107230-3.22
Fatehpur(UP)1.5050133.4073007350-22.34
Sambhal(UP)1.5025144.607250750045.00
Dhanura(UP)1.00NC23.602800280012.00
Sirsaganj(UP)1.00-9.0984.8061006100-22.29
Kangra(HP)0.988.8941.36140001400012.00
Narwana(Har)0.68-1.362100--
Shadabad(UP)0.60-14.2916.6063006280-
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)45.00-7012644.00575550150.00
Payyannur(Ker)25.00NC3650.0022002200-37.14
Firozabad(UP)15.00-15.251736.6019001820171.43
Haridwar Union(Utr)14.50-34.09665.6010001200-6.98
Fatehpur(UP)12.5073.61621.2021402150-10.83
Shikohabad(UP)12.50-16.67835.0021502100-2.27
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00-46.15838.0030002800-25.00
Ellanabad(Har)6.0030.4327.8015001400-
Chandausi(UP)6.0033.3352.0024902480-
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC510.0028003000-46.15
Achnera(UP)3.50-2.78239.80203020504.64
Thrippunithura(Ker)3.00NC296.0020002200-41.18
Sirsaganj(UP)2.80-3.45224.6020402040-10.33
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010083.6054003000-
Achalda(UP)2.00100204.402300230043.75
Shadabad(UP)1.9011.76110.0021002130-
Chamba(HP)1.70-19.05185.803000300013.21
Kangra(HP)1.36-1596.32335033503.08
Narwana(Har)1.303010.6010001000-
Kullu(HP)1.308.3394.8027002600NC
Palampur(HP)1.00-16.6746.40290031003.57
Akhnoor(JK)1.00NC41.8027502750-
Dhanura(UP)1.00-33.3327.00900900-5.26
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC70.6029002800-32.56
Manglaur(Utr)0.60-53.8554.60900900NC
Grapes
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-14.2941.008500850030.77
JackFruit
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC190.001650165065.00
Firozabad(UP)2.70-6.9284.6016901670-
Mango
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)40.001001100.0027003000-46.00
Naugarh(UP)25.0066.67354.8016001660-
Haridwar Union(Utr)19.50-7.14264.40800800-20.00
Manglaur(Utr)16.0021.21149.20900900NC
Mawana(UP)15.0025198.0013501415-
Soharatgarh(UP)11.00-8.33189.8016751725-
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC254.0022002200-26.67
Chandausi(UP)7.50-31.8283.0019001950-
Firozabad(UP)5.50-5.171306.4024302400-
Kharar(Pun)3.9018.1869.4060006000140.00
Palampur(HP)3.5094.4443.8018008000-64.00
Chandausi(UP)3.00-50177.7030003000-18.26
Kangra(HP)1.80NC66.1445005500-25.00
Dhanura(UP)1.60166.6711.601100110029.41
Kangra(HP)1.50-16.6766.1457505500-4.17
Kullu(HP)1.308.3315.806500600030.00
Akhnoor(JK)1.00NC36.8021002550-44.00
Tilhar(UP)1.00NC4.00700800-
Papaya
Haridwar Union(Utr)8.506.25434.201500150044.23
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)6.0050020.0040002000-
Dhanura(UP)1.707027.40900900-5.26
Shadabad(UP)1.606.6790.2026502640-
Kangra(HP)1.0042.8624.003750375036.36
Palampur(HP)0.60-14.2914.403550350026.79
Peach
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)6.00-66.6748.0035001000-
PineApple
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)6.00-66.67345.0060003200-
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-50890.0015001500-62.50
Kangra(HP)0.9028.5718.5227502750-
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC39.8016001500-68.00
Pomegranate
Rudauli(UP)2.60-7.14287.606040607034.22
Chandausi(UP)2.00-42.86179.605450546023.58
Firozabad(UP)1.30-13.3320.8043004250-
Kangra(HP)1.1037.546.4072507250-3.33
Sirsaganj(UP)0.90-1079.2042004200-26.96
WaterMelon
Kullu(HP)0.60-14.2932.801100115010.00
Published on July 17, 2020
