Fruits Prices

as on : 03-08-2020 02:46:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.8016.6740.40180001800028.57
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6784.808000805040.35
Etawah(UP)0.80-20397.8076007600-2.56
Karvi(UP)0.70NC48.6072007465-7.69
Banana
Moga(Pun)25.0056.25629.2017001700NC
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)15.00-701243.8075079010.29
Etawah(UP)15.0036.361261.00237523507.95
Thodupuzha(Ker)10.00-20.004800--
Palakkad(Ker)9.00-401344.004300340010.26
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0060538.0028004000-
Auraiya(UP)5.00100163.2022502200-11.76
Kottakkal(Ker)4.00-20200.0025502430-1.92
Karvi(UP)3.50-2.78298.0019902020-2.93
Thrippunithura(Ker)3.00NC338.0024002000-40.00
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.907.4149.209000900087.50
Orai(UP)2.604155.2018001850-1.37
Zira(Pun)2.00-33.33145.2020002000-9.09
Quadian(Pun)1.606023.6016001600-15.79
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC39.5038003800-20.83
Achalda(UP)1.00-50234.402300220043.75
Irikkur(Ker)0.90NC51.0030003000-25.00
Bishalgarh(Tri)0.80-207.2014003800-
Mango
Ludhiana(Pun)142.00294.441074.0020002300-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)24.00-32.391067.3014001600-17.65
Etawah(UP)10.00-55.562981.0030002650-20.00
Jalalabad(Pun)3.5153.95136.5017002800-
Karvi(UP)0.60NC28.30327533157.91
Papaya
Moga(Pun)140.00-9.68622.0020001900-
Bandrol(HP)10.8014.8940.4045005900-
PineApple
Palakkad(Ker)3.00NC192.0022002400-56.86
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.807.6944.803000300020.00
Plum
Bandrol(HP)0.60-25154.808950745040.94
Pomegranate
Karvi(UP)1.202038.005460610012.00
Auraiya(UP)1.0042.8611.4042004200-
Jalalabad(Pun)0.8668.6310.8249003400-
TenderCoconut
Pandavapura(Kar)700.00NC43800.0090009000NC

Published on August 03, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
