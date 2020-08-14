Fruits Prices

as on : 14-08-2020 11:03:27 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)30.00-40292.0025009000-
Kathua(JK)3.20NC82.8037505000-
Bijnaur(UP)2.50NC215.807175720065.70
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)2.00-209.001900018500-
Samana(Pun)1.473.525.781800018000-
Sandila(UP)1.3062.579.0067606800-
Sambhal(UP)0.60-14.29157.009000850071.43
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)145.00-17.1415339.00650580182.61
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-50948.0032003500-20.00
Kathua(JK)4.80-9.43563.603000280020.00
Bijnaur(UP)4.00NC239.40250025002.46
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.00-14.29265.8027002700-1.82
Chamba(HP)2.00NC238.603000300011.11
Jalalabad(Pun)1.92-45.14188.3018001600-5.26
Mango
Jalalabad(Pun)3.1019.2311.4039003800-
Kathua(JK)1.1037.5234.0050005000-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00-16.67108.204750500011.76
Jalalabad(Pun)0.86-22.52146.1233003000-
Papaya
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)20.00566.6746.0020002000-
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)18.0020056.0035004000-
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)3.00NC182.0045004500-
Kathua(JK)2.3043.7523.003000300071.43
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-42.86978.0015001500-50.00
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)0.70-12.511.80290035005.45
Pomegranate
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)3.00-70108.0075004500-
Kathua(JK)1.90-9.52155.607000700016.67
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00-16.6781.408000800018.52
Samana(Pun)0.62-46.095.1842006000-

Published on August 14, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
