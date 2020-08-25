Fruits Prices

as on : 25-08-2020 12:27:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Bandrol(HP)413.7063.713361.6046005950-17.12
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00253131.4071007150-5.96
Badayoun(UP)9.00NC1049.6070257100-2.43
Noida(UP)5.0011.11481.806750660029.48
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)4.80-80.8391.6040002500-
Naugarh(UP)4.00-11.11224.0064506850-21.34
Kathua(JK)3.6012.5124.6040003500-
Firozabad(UP)3.605.88921.8057505800-
Bijnaur(UP)3.0050233.807100710063.97
Makhu(Pun)2.001006.0045003300-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.697.6424.766650760079.73
Hardoi(UP)1.6023.08598.2069507000-23.63
Palampur(HP)1.50-16.6735.8060006000-50.00
Shahabad(Har)1.4010076.8055006000NC
Kullu(HP)1.20-2018.40380030008.57
Hasanpur(UP)1.20-20154.807115712069.40
Karvi(UP)1.10NC66.8068406870-12.31
Dhanura(UP)1.00NC39.402800280012.00
Achalda(UP)1.00NC103.606800700019.30
Kangra(HP)0.90-5568.366500650044.44
Mukkom(Ker)0.8014.29160.0095009500NC
Sambhal(UP)0.8014.29160.009000900063.64
Ghiraur(UP)0.60NC46.605800593011.54
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC46.6063006650-
Sadhaura(Har)0.55-8.3315.5025003500-44.44
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)95.00-2416089.00750575226.09
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00-16.6713020.00225022004.65
Payyannur(Ker)28.00NC4728.005000500085.19
Bathinda(Pun)20.00-201067.00130013008.33
Firozabad(UP)14.5011.542378.6019501990178.57
Manathavady(Ker)10.00-33.333681.6037003800105.56
Hardoi(UP)10.00-23.081158.2012401210-8.15
Koduvayoor(Ker)8.00NC692.004800480045.45
Noida(UP)7.004099.0021602350110.73
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-401008.0040003000-11.11
Bijnaur(UP)6.00100270.40250025002.46
Shahabad(Har)5.5037.5312.4020001800-13.04
Kathua(JK)5.3010.42626.202800270012.00
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC656.0034003800-10.53
Hasanpur(UP)5.00-50595.8013251320-
Zira(Pun)4.0060192.4019001700NC
Karvi(UP)3.80-5377.4020002010-2.44
Chamba(HP)3.2088.24272.803000300020.00
Sadhaura(Har)2.39198.7552.9818001300-18.18
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC308.003700370060.87
Achalda(UP)2.00NC279.202300230043.75
Meham(Har)1.40NC207.8011501100-17.86
Kullu(HP)1.20-14.29130.2026002700-7.14
Atrauli(UP)1.202074.6022502280-
Dhanura(UP)1.20NC45.20900900-5.26
Kangra(HP)1.10-35.29145.924000325014.29
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC114.0050006000-16.67
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC32.4024002300-11.11
Makhu(Pun)1.00-5012.0019001900-
Melaghar(Tri)1.0042.8648.402000200053.85
Ghiraur(UP)0.60NC102.0022502280NC
Grapes
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-14.2945.007500750015.38
Guava
Tilhar(UP)4.5020012.00800400-
Noida(UP)2.0010096.6023002250-
JackFruit
Firozabad(UP)1.10-8.33381.201730169073.00
Lime
Hasanpur(UP)1.10-26.673.2031403100-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.2918.5048003800-34.25
Mango
Naugarh(UP)4.00-33.3385.80319030000.47
Noida(UP)4.0060795.0026002340-
Noida(UP)3.00-25397.5026502650-
Shahabad(Har)1.805053.0027002800-32.50
Firozabad(UP)1.50-57.141504.6027002580-
Hasanpur(UP)1.5050192.2031403130-
Kathua(JK)1.2050247.2050005000-
Bathinda(Pun)1.20NC154.2035003500-
Kangra(HP)0.70-12.5100.145250510050.00
Kullu(HP)0.7016.6740.805000500025.00
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC19.265800580034.88
Papaya
Pulwama (F&V)(JK)27.00-25126.0037503750-
Lakhimpur(UP)8.0033.331667.0021802200-3.11
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)7.20-20124.4025002500-
Noida(UP)7.0016.67794.0020352050-
Palampur(HP)5.00-16.6789.603300400017.86
Badayoun(UP)4.50NC646.8021002100NC
Ashahipora (Anantnagh)(JK)3.00NC188.0035004500-
Kathua(JK)2.80NC50.802500250042.86
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.501505.4015252800-
Hasanpur(UP)1.5025417.2020802060-
Muktsar(Pun)1.00-33.3330.0022502250-
Dhanura(UP)1.00-16.6743.20900900-5.26
Kangra(HP)0.60-14.2933.403250325018.18
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00-16.671020.0015001500-40.00
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC94.0025002500-50.00
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC102.0030003000-28.57
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.70-22.2221.2034002600-20.93
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)10.0042.861176.60560056704.67
Noida(UP)5.0011.11410.8052004900-
Firozabad(UP)2.00-9.0994.6039003850-
Hasanpur(UP)2.00NC124.2053455320-
Kathua(JK)1.80NC180.407000650016.67
Hardoi(UP)1.7021.43151.6053305320-
Shahabad(Har)1.5066.6729.2045005500-10.00
Bathinda(Pun)1.303018.2055005500-
Meham(Har)1.00-506.0032006000-
Kangra(HP)0.70NC67.208250825010.00

Published on August 25, 2020
