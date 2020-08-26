Fruits Prices

as on : 26-08-2020 11:39:09 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Unnao(UP)17.5035.66209.4064007000-
Lakhimpur(UP)13.00-13.333157.4071207100-5.70
Khanna(Pun)11.60-3.33307.206000600036.36
Badayoun(UP)8.00-11.111065.6070007025-2.78
Shikohabad(UP)5.0066.6740.0060506250-
Kangra(HP)4.00344.4476.367000650055.56
Firozabad(UP)3.702.78929.2056005750-
Kathua(JK)3.60NC131.8037504000-
Barnala(Pun)1.81-47.2328.98109004117-
Fatehpur(UP)1.20NC199.4073207350-22.13
Achalda(UP)1.2020106.007020680023.16
Sirsaganj(UP)1.10NC122.4058005820-27.50
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)1.00-16.674.4050007000-
Kullu(HP)1.00-16.6720.4035003800NC
Samana(Pun)0.82-22.645.8832504200-
Haridwar Union(Utr)0.80-2033.003000300020.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.70-12.5161.4095009500NC
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.70-33.9638.725000450056.25
Jhansi(UP)0.70-12.520.40714073204.77
Jalalabad(Pun)0.5911.3225.2635003500-
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)95.00NC16279.00750750226.09
Lakhimpur(UP)70.004013160.00223022503.72
Payyannur(Ker)28.00NC4784.005000500085.19
Unnao(UP)21.5053.57551.20210020757.69
Haridwar Union(Utr)13.50285.711048.001400140027.27
Firozabad(UP)12.00-17.242402.6019751950182.14
Jhansi(UP)11.504.55826.8020502055-1.44
Manathavady(Ker)11.00103703.6040003700122.22
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC1234.0021502050NC
Fatehpur(UP)9.6011.63955.00230023001.77
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.0033.331024.0040004000-11.11
Pulpally(Ker)6.00200320.003700370060.87
Kayamkulam(Ker)6.0020506.004200370027.27
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC666.004400340015.79
Kathua(JK)4.90-7.55636.002800280012.00
Jalalabad(Pun)4.4949.67212.8618001800-5.26
Achnera(UP)3.30-2.94349.4020702060-7.59
Achalda(UP)3.0050285.202350230046.88
Sirsaganj(UP)2.8021.74322.0021502220-4.44
Zira(Pun)2.70-32.5197.80200019005.26
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.80-36.84155.72170018006.25
Sadhaura(Har)1.67-30.1356.3218001800-18.18
Kangra(HP)1.5036.36148.9231004000-11.43
Atrauli(UP)1.502577.6022002250-
Kullu(HP)1.4016.67133.0026002600-7.14
Meham(Har)1.20-14.29210.2011501150-17.86
Ghiraur(UP)0.7016.67103.4022002250-2.22
Guava
Unnao(UP)4.00NC61.801300140036.84
kalanwali(Har)1.1022.224.0024002200-
Meham(Har)0.60NC4.2013001200-27.78
Muktsar(Pun)0.60-6010.8016001500-
JackFruit
Firozabad(UP)1.00-9.09383.201740173074.00
Unnao(UP)1.002554.2018001675-15.29
Mango
Jalalabad(Pun)14.90170.9172.0040004000-
Khanna(Pun)10.20363.64614.2040003500-
Barnala(Pun)3.1035.96157.5630753700-5.38
Firozabad(UP)1.40-6.671507.4027302700-
Unnao(UP)1.00NC15.8027502700-
Sadhaura(Har)0.99-1.981900--
Samana(Pun)0.86-1.723700--
Kathua(JK)0.70-41.67248.6055005000-
Papaya
Jalalabad(Pun)11.98420.8761.6820002700-
Lakhimpur(UP)7.00-12.51681.0021902180-2.67
Badayoun(UP)5.0011.11656.8020752100-1.19
Khanna(Pun)4.5065095.801300250044.44
Haridwar Union(Utr)3.5040529.201500140036.36
Jhansi(UP)3.20NC403.801830184076.81
Kathua(JK)2.80NC56.402500250042.86
Unnao(UP)1.50NC37.402175220026.09
Khanna(Pun)1.30116.6795.8025002500177.78
Samana(Pun)1.05-50.715.0012001200-
Muktsar(Pun)0.8033.332.8022501750-
Muktsar(Pun)0.80-2031.6022502250-
Barnala(Pun)0.72-48.5721.561950175056.00
Jalalabad(Pun)0.70-69.5761.6818002700-
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00201032.0015001500-40.00
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00201200.60558056004.30
Unnao(UP)3.0066.6744.805150535024.10
Firozabad(UP)2.10598.8038903900-
Kathua(JK)1.70-5.56183.80650070008.33
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-4022.0042004150-
Sirsaganj(UP)1.2020114.6039004080-30.36
Jalalabad(Pun)0.7037.2514.3641004000-
Kangra(HP)0.60-14.2968.408500825013.33
Barnala(Pun)0.599.269.66587850502.23

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 26, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.