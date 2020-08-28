Fruits Prices

as on : 28-08-2020 12:53:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Bandrol(HP)476.5015.184314.6044504600-19.82
Mathura(UP)17.00-10.531072.0056005100-28.21
Lakhimpur(UP)14.00-6.673215.4071007150-5.96
Puranpur(UP)12.5031.58533.2069656980-2.59
Gorakhpur(UP)11.00-8.33904.6063506350-
Aligarh(UP)10.00-16.671206.0060006000-25.00
Badayoun(UP)8.00-11.111099.6070007000-2.78
Khanna(Pun)7.20-43.75347.206000600036.36
Durg(Cht)5.80-21.621097.6080009000NC
Naugarh(UP)5.5037.5235.0063406450-22.68
Noida(UP)4.00-20499.806600662526.61
Kathua(JK)3.40NC145.4035003000-
Kangra(HP)3.00-45.4593.365000750011.11
Malout(Pun)3.0087.562.8045004000-30.77
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-20178.0064306420-11.68
Gopiganj(UP)2.00-33.3334.204000380033.33
Shahganj(UP)2.0033.33254.8062806600-26.98
Kicchha(Utr)2.00-42.8617.0050005500-9.09
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.898930.546650760079.73
Konch(UP)1.80-10180.4069306950-
Sangrur(Pun)1.707031.4080007000-
Fatehpur(UP)1.7013.33205.8072507325-22.87
Kullu(HP)1.505023.404000350014.29
Sahiyapur(UP)1.4055.56207.6062506300-0.79
Bijnaur(UP)1.20-60236.207120710064.43
Achalda(UP)1.20NC110.807050700023.68
Charra(UP)1.00-16.67128.2061006100-24.69
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.79-64.8944.804000350025.00
Balachaur(Pun)0.70-1.406500--
Akbarpur(UP)0.70-41.67111.0069007110-24.75
Sadhaura(Har)0.609.0916.7035002500-22.22
Jalalabad(Pun)0.55-6.7826.3640003500-
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)105.00-12.516729.00750750226.09
Aligarh(UP)90.0012.515240.4020002000-25.93
Lakhimpur(UP)60.002013380.00224022504.19
Palakkad(Ker)47.00176.471734.006600590069.23
Mathura(UP)38.005.564623.0021002100NC
Khanna(Pun)30.00275967.0016001600NC
Haridwar Union(Utr)13.2055.291091.401400140027.27
Manathavady(Ker)10.0011.113741.6037003700105.56
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00NC1064.0045003000NC
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC270.001800185024.14
Cherthalai(Ker)9.00-18.002350--
Kasargod(Ker)8.0010062.003700295064.44
Kayamkulam(Ker)8.0014.29536.004800440045.45
Fatehpur(UP)7.30-14.12986.60231523102.43
Noida(UP)6.50-18.75128.0021602100110.73
Pattambi(Ker)5.5057.14128.606200620012.73
Kathua(JK)5.10-5.56657.00270027008.00
Puranpur(UP)4.50NC456.0025002490177.78
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.0033.33388.0030002500-25.00
Achalda(UP)4.0033.33299.202350230046.88
Attingal(Ker)3.8018.75157.606000400033.33
Meham(Har)3.40183.33217.0011001150-21.43
Achnera(UP)3.403.03356.2020802070-7.14
Garh Shankar(Pun)2.4827.18164.58170018006.25
Malout(Pun)2.40242.8637.8019001700-5.00
Mothkur(UP)2.002578.6020402065-
Konch(UP)2.00-20192.80204020307.37
Sadhaura(Har)1.720.5863.1818002000-18.18
Kangra(HP)1.7013.33155.3227503750-21.43
Akbarpur(UP)1.60-11.11202.2025202500-8.70
Atrauli(UP)1.50NC83.6022002200-
Kullu(HP)1.40NC135.8027002600-3.57
Quadian(Pun)1.35-20.5939.9015001400-21.05
Zira(Pun)1.308.33202.8017002000-10.53
Charra(UP)1.30-7.14148.4021002100-17.65
Balachaur(Pun)1.10-26.6725.9030002800-
Akhnoor(JK)1.002574.0031002900-
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC118.0045005000-25.00
Irikkur(Ker)0.9012.558.005000300025.00
Guava
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.671240.0011501200-60.34
Gorakhpur(UP)5.00NC231.4013501500-
Malout(Pun)3.105519.2012001600-40.00
Noida(UP)2.50150103.6023002150-
Sangrur(Pun)1.20-2521.609001500-
Mawana(UP)1.00-5033.0015801565-
Mango
Aligarh(UP)20.00-33.333213.0026502650-26.39
Mathura(UP)14.00-12.53729.0026302550-24.86
Gorakhpur(UP)12.0050936.0028452800-
Durg(Cht)8.70-31.52019.8045004750-10.00
Khanna(Pun)5.807.41636.6040004000-
Naugarh(UP)5.002595.8028503190-10.24
Durg(Cht)4.20-30444.00450041005.88
Puranpur(UP)3.60-7.203100--
Noida(UP)3.00-14.29410.5026502625-
Sangrur(Pun)2.608.3346.8035003500-32.69
Jalalabad(Pun)2.00-75.992.6035004000-
Noida(UP)2.00NC803.0027502700-
Bathinda(Pun)1.507.14160.0036003300-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC147.5025802600-17.44
Kathua(JK)1.20-14.29253.8045004250-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.2020126.6028002800-
Shahganj(UP)1.2050100.8031003000-18.42
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.1636.47164.363800370046.15
Malout(Pun)0.9028.576.2048004000-
Kangra(HP)0.60-36.84105.2435005250NC
Papaya
Gorakhpur(UP)16.50101143.4024302400-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)8.00NC657.001940194022.78
Noida(UP)8.00NC826.0020502065-
Lakhimpur(UP)5.70-51704.4022102200-1.78
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.672406.0028002800-20.00
Mathura(UP)5.00-44.44381.0028502800-8.06
Badayoun(UP)4.6021.05673.6021002100NC
Puranpur(UP)3.8058.33189.2420902010-
Haridwar Union(Utr)3.50-16.67544.601600160045.45
Malout(Pun)2.60116.6767.2025001900NC
Konch(UP)1.5036.36108.802450247058.06
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC44.00800900-11.11
Mawana(UP)1.0066.6753.801885191521.61
Akbarpur(UP)0.8033.33107.402610250053.53
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-14.291058.0015001500-40.00
Palakkad(Ker)5.0066.67242.0043003800-15.69
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC98.0040002500-20.00
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.60NC8.6035002500-30.00
Pomegranate
Aligarh(UP)30.00203195.0033003350-26.67
Mathura(UP)18.00-101442.8038203900-23.60
Gorakhpur(UP)15.0050931.8049705000-
Lakhimpur(UP)13.00-13.331256.60541054001.12
Puranpur(UP)11.5047.44388.405250537017.98
Gopiganj(UP)8.0070020.0021002000-44.74
Noida(UP)4.00-20428.8052005350-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC152.005220522050.87
Kathua(JK)2.30-8193.40650065008.33
Konch(UP)2.2022.22163.205000500019.05
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.75-3.504200--
Mawana(UP)1.1057.1424.8052005300-
Akhnoor(JK)1.0066.6719.207100710035.24
Bathinda(Pun)1.0066.6721.4060005500-
Shahganj(UP)1.00-50214.6047205000-3.67

Published on August 28, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
