Fruits Prices

as on : 02-09-2020 11:44:45 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Badayoun(UP)8.00-11.111133.6070207000-2.50
Firozabad(UP)2.807.69948.0057005730-
Balrampur(UP)2.2022.22159.6067006900-16.25
Kangra(HP)2.0033.33100.366000600033.33
Charra(UP)1.00NC130.2060006100-25.93
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.33210.8071007255-24.47
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67115.207000700022.81
Akbarpur(UP)1.0025114.6065506910-28.57
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)0.70-1.406250-56.25
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)110.00-8.3317189.00850750269.57
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00-16.6713480.00229022406.51
Achnera(UP)3.20-8.57369.6020602060-8.04
Kangra(HP)1.606.67161.5235003500NC
Akbarpur(UP)1.60-23.81209.6025202510-8.70
Charra(UP)1.30-7.14153.8021002100-17.65
Achalda(UP)1.2020303.602300230043.75
Guava
Tilhar(UP)4.602.2221.20800800-
Unnao(UP)2.50-28.5773.801300130036.84
Muktsar(Pun)0.80-2014.4016001600-
Unnao(UP)0.80-1.602775--
Kangra(HP)0.7016.673.8047503500-13.64
Papaya
Lakhimpur(UP)7.0022.811718.4022002210-2.22
Badayoun(UP)2.20-12683.00217521503.57
Batote(JK)1.50-5.003400--
Batote(JK)1.00-5.003000--
Unnao(UP)1.00NC41.402225222528.99
Akbarpur(UP)0.80NC110.602520261048.24
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)13.00NC1282.60540054100.93
Unnao(UP)3.002055.804900515018.07
Batote(JK)2.0033.337.0065007200-
Kangra(HP)0.60-33.3373.4065008500-13.33

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 02, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.