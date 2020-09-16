Fruits Prices

as on : 16-09-2020 12:44:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)954.0059.275392.0027503250-
Bandrol(HP)372.50-12.4110296.203550375031.48
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)177.00-46.698658.00115009000NC
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.291998.005450550021.11
Badayoun(UP)38.00245.451317.606850700012.66
Khanna(Pun)25.80-50.57616.4040006000-9.09
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)20.00100238.006950645038.72
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-9.093421.40650067009.24
Puranpur(UP)11.0022.22627.206820686513.67
Amroha(UP)10.0051.52147.6069806980132.67
Udhampur(JK)8.00NC138.605500500037.50
Roorkee(Utr)8.0030072.003000700020.00
Durg(Cht)6.904.551187.0090009500-10.00
Farukhabad(UP)6.002038.0063006600-
Mawana(UP)6.00757.1454.605580603022.64
Rura(UP)5.00-16.67231.606600650083.33
Noida(UP)5.0011.11561.806225622519.41
Kathua(JK)4.6027.78194.6040003750-
Firozepur City(Pun)4.00-25.9357.0045004500NC
Firozabad(UP)3.5016.67979.6054505520-
Tundla(UP)3.00-2595.005560560012.10
Haridwar Union(Utr)3.0010050.002500250056.25
Garh Shankar(Pun)2.8747.1870.563500300025.00
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)2.8055.5690.205000500025.00
Akhnoor(JK)2.0010028.0032505250-
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)1.8012.567.804500500012.50
Hardoi(UP)1.80NC608.2064306400-2.13
Maigalganj(UP)1.606.67193.4064806640-
Vishalpur(UP)1.6033.3349.406905698010.48
Jhansi(UP)1.505028.007135713068.28
Akbarpur(UP)1.50-6.25130.20590058104.61
Shahganj(UP)1.50NC274.0055605700-14.20
Gondal(UP)1.40-50292.605650565015.31
Kharar(Pun)1.2033.339.606000600050.00
Jafarganj(UP)1.202091.8058505900-4.10
Sadhaura(Har)1.1010022.7625003000-16.67
Makhu(Pun)1.00-508.0042004500-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.33223.60640068106.67
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.67124.006500680044.12
Mukkom(Ker)0.90NC169.2095009500NC
Samana(Pun)0.864.887.6050003250-
Reasi(JK)0.80NC13.6052005200-
Tanda Urmur(Pun)0.8033.332.80350055009.38
Baghapurana(Pun)0.80-1.602900--
Atrauli(UP)0.70NC13.4055505500-
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)0.60-2511.406250650056.25
Banana
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)180.0012.510996.002900290020.83
Rajpipla(Guj)130.008.3318409.00850875277.78
Aligarh(UP)80.00-11.1116520.4020002000-23.08
Lakhimpur(UP)70.00NC14190.00230023207.98
Moga(Pun)34.3037.21173.8017001700NC
Payyannur(Ker)30.00-14.295084.0044004800-15.38
Shahjahanpur(UP)26.00-13.331275.2025252530-
Khanna(Pun)25.0056.251219.0016001600NC
Hardoi(UP)24.00-48.001330--
Kapurthala(Pun)16.00NC678.00800800NC
Palakkad(Ker)15.00NC1820.0049005500-10.91
Fatehpur(UP)15.0092.3145.6022202235-
Farukhabad(UP)14.50NC1529.00236023007.27
Haridwar Union(Utr)13.50-6.91243.401400140033.33
Firozabad(UP)12.504.172544.6020252050189.29
Firozepur City(Pun)11.00NC932.4011001150-37.14
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC330.001750175020.69
Manathavady(Ker)9.00NC3797.603500360012.90
Jafarganj(UP)9.00-251319.2025002500-13.79
Udhampur(JK)7.0016.67415.2027002900-10.00
Rura(UP)6.508.33392.0026002500100.00
Noida(UP)6.50-23.5363.0026002700-
Perumbavoor(Ker)6.00-14.291106.00480045006.67
Kathua(JK)5.707.55732.203100290024.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00NC564.00550054001.85
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC716.005200550023.81
Maigalganj(UP)5.0066.67505.0022502250-
Puranpur(UP)4.50-29.69549.80255025008.51
Tundla(UP)4.0060227.4021302100-16.47
Chamba(HP)3.90143.75304.403000300020.00
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC453.6046005000-11.54
Achnera(UP)3.406.25402.6020702070-11.91
Thrippunithura(Ker)3.00NC406.0025002500-37.50
Akbarpur(UP)3.0087.5231.602520256024.14
Jhansi(UP)2.80-62.67894.40209520600.72
Vishalpur(UP)2.80-39.13597.6025152485-4.19
Garh Shankar(Pun)2.293.62182.881800180020.00
Zira(Pun)2.00NC225.8018001600NC
Makhu(Pun)2.00-6026.0019001900-
Sitarganj(Utr)2.00100101.601400160016.67
Meham(Har)1.50-6.25230.2012201250-15.86
Mukerian(Pun)1.40-12.515.8024002350-
Patran(Pun)1.26-2.521400-NC
Baghapurana(Pun)1.20-2.402100--
Atrauli(UP)1.20NC100.4021002150-
Achalda(UP)1.20-40318.002400230070.21
Morinda(Pun)1.1022.229.4820002100-
Reasi(JK)1.00-16.6717.4042004200-
Akhnoor(JK)1.00NC84.8035503100-
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC122.005000500025.00
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50330.0023003300-36.11
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)0.8033.332.8023502250-21.93
Sadhaura(Har)0.75-43.6169.0413002000-50.00
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC57.6047005200-12.96
Gangoh(UP)0.60NC51.6013301335-3.27
Borehannu
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC98.001400120040.00
Chikoos(Sapota)
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)6.00200320.0025003000NC
Durg(Cht)4.7017.5573.2041005000-36.92
Guava
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)34.00466.67188.0022002400120.00
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.00-36.003500--
Aligarh(UP)15.00-251690.001600145010.34
Noida(UP)3.50-12.5149.0015801640-
Amroha(UP)2.40NC69.2015801590-
Firozabad(UP)1.70NC185.2011001170-
Vishalpur(UP)1.00NC122.8015651550-
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)0.70-36.3646.2015002000-11.76
Firozepur City(Pun)0.70-1.401450-93.33
Lime
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.60-18.1836.2032453220-
Mango
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)292.00102.785709.0040003400-11.11
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)50.001001184.0042504000-10.53
Aligarh(UP)40.0033.333623.0020002400-33.33
Khanna(Pun)11.6056.76708.6030002500-
Amroha(UP)5.0031.58207.0029102920-
Noida(UP)5.0011.11479.5025252600-
Durg(Cht)3.5025486.206250500047.06
Farukhabad(UP)3.0050369.7029002950NC
Puranpur(UP)2.6073.3320.6028502910-
Firozepur City(Pun)1.70-22.73204.0025002850-44.44
Gondal(UP)1.70-43.33281.0424502400-23.44
Patran(Pun)1.4016.675.2030972701-
Maur(Pun)1.00-2.003800--
Shahganj(UP)1.00NC109.8030803020-14.44
Barwala(Hisar)(Har)0.70-12.5175.0029002800-42.00
Kathua(JK)0.60-14.29266.0047504750-
Orange
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)50.0085.19154.0042504250-
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)47.00-18.973648.0043004000-14.00
Papaya
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)120.00NC2248.0027502350-15.38
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)48.001401764.00140011007.69
Aligarh(UP)12.00202504.0028502850-8.06
Badayoun(UP)7.0059.09725.6021002100-9.48
Lakhimpur(UP)7.00751781.4022502250-18.18
Noida(UP)5.50-15.38922.0018651870-
Haridwar Union(Utr)4.5028.57595.601400150027.27
Amroha(UP)4.0025657.6020902060-
Puranpur(UP)3.40-43.33236.6420452050-
Jhansi(UP)3.0036.36434.801820184571.70
Khanna(Pun)2.50-44.44124.401300130044.44
Kathua(JK)2.40300105.0035003250100.00
Samana(Pun)1.5244.7618.0412001200-
Mawana(UP)1.1022.2269.80167517008.06
Reasi(JK)1.00-16.6719.8043004000-
Shrirampur(Mah)1.00NC10.00900900-
Kathua(JK)0.8033.33105.0035003250100.00
Akbarpur(UP)0.8014.29119.602700252058.82
Vishalpur(UP)0.70-36.3647.2020602065-
Firozepur City(Pun)0.60NC58.203000275087.50
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-4029.8028402800-
PineApple
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.00-10286.0030003000-7.69
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)16.003001878.0020002500-20.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00NC1084.0018001500-28.00
Palakkad(Ker)3.00NC258.004600480012.20
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC100.0040004000NC
Pomegranate
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)161.0038.798214.00110001000037.50
Aatpadi(Mah)90.0063.64290.00480035002.13
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)80.00-11.111866.00700085009.38
Aligarh(UP)20.00-42.863615.0038503600-14.44
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)16.00150034.0025002000-
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-7.691458.6049505000-3.88
Amroha(UP)11.0037.5221.4050905130-
Puranpur(UP)7.50-25494.40476047603.48
Noida(UP)5.00-9.09507.8050004900-
Mawana(UP)4.00233.3310.4058254680-
Farukhabad(UP)2.5025525.2046004700-2.13
Shahganj(UP)1.8050227.6043504450-2.47
Kathua(JK)1.60-5.88219.807750600029.17
Udhampur(JK)1.5050151.4075007500-6.25
Hardoi(UP)1.30-31.58161.2048204880-1.63
Gondal(UP)1.20-68.42329.0041504000-23.15
Shrirampur(Mah)1.00NC10.0017001750-43.33
Bandrol(HP)0.80-1.604500-13.92
Vishalpur(UP)0.80-55.5625.8049155000-
Jafarganj(UP)0.80-33.3336.0043004400-6.52
Firozepur City(Pun)0.70-1.406750-31.07
WaterMelon
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)12.009.093368.001800180050.00
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)5.0066.676718.0031002650210.00

Published on September 16, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
