Fruits Prices

as on : 17-09-2020 01:55:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Aligarh(UP)50.00252098.005400545018.68
Unnao(UP)29.50-59.006450--
Lakhimpur(UP)22.00103465.406500650011.11
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)15.00-25268.006950695038.72
Udhampur(JK)9.0012.5156.605500550037.50
Rura(UP)6.5030244.606800660083.78
Noida(UP)5.5010572.806230622519.51
Kathua(JK)5.3015.22205.2040004000-
Firozepur City(Pun)4.802066.60460045002.22
Firozabad(UP)3.808.57987.2054305450-
Garh Shankar(Pun)3.5624.0477.68250035008.70
Konch(UP)2.20NC207.80675066503.85
Sahiyapur(UP)1.8028.57223.606020600024.12
Kullu(HP)1.20-2538.0025003300-16.67
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)1.00NC8.406000700050.00
Sahnewal(Pun)1.00NC10.0022002000-
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)0.905013.206250625056.25
Sadhaura(Har)0.80-27.2724.3620002500-33.33
Kharar(Pun)0.80-33.3311.206000600050.00
Tilhar(UP)0.8033.334.2010001000-
Tanda Urmur(Pun)0.60-254.004000350025.00
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)120.00-7.6918649.00850850269.57
Aligarh(UP)120.005016760.4020002000-23.08
Lakhimpur(UP)80.0014.2914350.00231023008.96
Payyannur(Ker)28.00-6.675140.0045004400-13.46
Unnao(UP)17.50-10.26742.2022002150-10.20
Firozepur City(Pun)12.009.09956.4011001100-37.14
Firozabad(UP)11.00-122566.6020402025191.43
Manathavady(Ker)8.00-11.113813.603600350016.13
Noida(UP)7.007.6977.0026002600-
Udhampur(JK)6.00-14.29427.2027002700-10.00
Rura(UP)6.00-7.69404.002400260084.62
Kathua(JK)5.20-8.77742.603000310020.00
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC460.8046004600-9.80
Zira(Pun)2.5025230.80180018005.88
Harippad(Ker)2.00100126.005000500025.00
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100334.0026002300-27.78
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.80-21.4186.481800180020.00
Konch(UP)1.80-18.18218.8020502000NC
Meham(Har)1.606.67233.4012201220-12.86
Pattambi(Ker)1.30-13.33134.2055004500-5.17
Quadian(Pun)0.9558.3345.0019001800NC
Sadhaura(Har)0.902070.8412501300-51.92
Kullu(HP)0.80-11.11145.4026002600-7.14
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC58.8047004700-12.96
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)0.60-254.0023502350-21.93
Guava
Aligarh(UP)10.00-33.331710.00160016003.23
Noida(UP)3.50NC156.0016551580-
Firozabad(UP)1.30-23.53187.8011901100-
Unnao(UP)0.60-4085.001475140028.26
Mango
Aligarh(UP)30.00-253683.0020002000-33.33
Noida(UP)6.0020491.5026202525-
Kathua(JK)0.9050267.8047504750-
Unnao(UP)0.8014.2924.2028252800-
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.51-94.3321.7935003500-
Papaya
Aligarh(UP)10.00-16.672524.0028502850-5.00
Noida(UP)6.5018.18935.0018801865-
Lakhimpur(UP)6.00-14.291793.4022602250-15.67
Kathua(JK)2.10162.5110.8035003500100.00
Konch(UP)1.50-16.67127.802430242035.00
Unnao(UP)1.00NC49.402250220030.43
Kathua(JK)0.80NC110.8035003500100.00
PineApple
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC102.005000400025.00
Pomegranate
Aligarh(UP)25.00253665.0038003850-15.56
Lakhimpur(UP)13.008.331484.6049604950-2.75
Noida(UP)7.5050522.8050005000-
Unnao(UP)4.5028.5785.8047004850-4.08
Kathua(JK)1.8012.5223.407500775025.00
Konch(UP)1.8012.5186.40480048006.67
Firozabad(UP)1.60NC118.0040003850-
Udhampur(JK)1.50NC154.4075007500-6.25

Published on September 17, 2020
