Fruits Prices

as on : 18-09-2020 06:27:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Aligarh(UP)60.00202218.005400540018.68
Unnao(UP)28.50-3.39116.0064506450-
Firozabad(UP)4.2010.53995.6054005430-
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)3.2014.2996.6040005000NC
Haridwar Union(Utr)2.80-6.6755.602500250056.25
Garh Shankar(Pun)2.43-31.7482.543000250030.43
Kangra(HP)2.40-7.69129.164500600028.57
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)2.4033.3330.606000550033.33
Achalda(UP)2.00100128.006600650046.34
Haathras(UP)2.00-33.33112.005500585042.86
Kullu(HP)1.805041.6028002500-6.67
Fatehpur(UP)1.5050226.60637564006.96
Sahnewal(Pun)1.00NC12.0030002200-
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC80.00865073504.85
Reasi(JK)0.80NC15.2052005200-
Maur(Pun)0.8033.335.406800950078.95
Tilhar(UP)0.80NC5.8010001000-
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)0.70-22.2214.606250625056.25
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)120.00NC18889.00850850269.57
Aligarh(UP)100.00-16.6716960.4020002000-23.08
Payyannur(Ker)26.00-7.145192.0044004500-15.38
Moga(Pun)21.00-38.781215.8017001700NC
Unnao(UP)15.80-9.71773.8022002200-10.20
Haridwar Union(Utr)14.507.411272.401400140033.33
Firozabad(UP)12.5013.642591.6020302040190.00
Manathavady(Ker)11.0037.53835.603700360019.35
Fatehpur(UP)11.00-26.6767.6022002220-
Koduvayoor(Ker)8.00NC724.004800470026.32
Madhavapuram(Ker)4.00-20137.6064005200-11.11
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC468.0046004600-9.80
Attingal(Ker)3.20-15.79164.0060006000NC
Chamba(HP)3.00-23.08310.403000300020.00
Achalda(UP)3.00150324.002300240063.12
Zira(Pun)2.50NC235.8016001800-5.88
Garh Shankar(Pun)2.1318.33190.741800180020.00
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC234.0026502450NC
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC338.0025002600-30.56
Meham(Har)1.40-12.5236.2012201220-12.86
Kangra(HP)1.40-17.65180.1232503300NC
Ezhamkulam(Ker)1.20-205.4045005500-40.00
Kullu(HP)1.1037.5147.6025002600-10.71
kalanwali(Har)1.00NC57.8017001700-15.00
Reasi(JK)1.00NC19.4038004200-
Harippad(Ker)1.00-50128.005000500025.00
Dhandhuka(Har)0.7016.67101.4020002000-25.93
Chathanoor(Ker)0.60-53.8570.806400500010.34
Haathras(UP)0.60-60240.0014001600-31.71
Grapes
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC89.004350435012.99
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC47.808500750030.77
Guava
Aligarh(UP)8.00-201726.00165016006.45
Firozabad(UP)1.6023.08191.0011501190-
Thanabhawan(UP)1.20-2.401120-7.69
Unnao(UP)0.8033.3386.601400147521.74
Mango
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.673753.0020002000-33.33
Haathras(UP)2.0010026.602300200027.78
Shahzadpur(Har)1.00NC40.0025002200-
Unnao(UP)0.9012.526.0028252825-
Orange
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC112.705450685025.29
Papaya
Aligarh(UP)140.0013002804.0028002850-6.67
Haridwar Union(Utr)3.20-28.89602.001400140027.27
Unnao(UP)1.00NC51.402250225030.43
Reasi(JK)0.70-3021.2048004300-
PineApple
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00-33.33169.60255025002.00
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC104.0040005000NC
Pomegranate
Aligarh(UP)20.00-203705.0038503800-14.44
Unnao(UP)4.50NC94.8046504700-5.10
Haathras(UP)1.00-71.43260.0060005900-1.64
Kangra(HP)0.70NC81.2055007500-35.29
WaterMelon
Kottakkal(Ker)1.00-50127.80150014504.17

Published on September 18, 2020
