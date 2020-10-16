Fruits Prices

as on : 16-10-2020 12:48:45 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Udhampur(JK)12.00NC312.6040004000NC
Kathua(JK)10.509.3896.0050004500-
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)10.00-33.33550.0034503450-31.14
Sikanderabad(UP)8.20-3.53168.4026002500-13.33
Durg(Cht)6.806.251258.0090008500NC
Hasanpur(UP)5.70256.25181.006700670071.79
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)5.50-22.54305.8035004000NC
Garh Shankar(Pun)4.40-16.35177.0226002500-13.33
Haridwar Union(Utr)4.0010074.802000220021.21
Radaur(Har)3.00-2558.0035003800-12.50
Samana(Pun)2.26162.7912.1232005000-
Maur(Pun)1.905.5631.8045005500NC
Shadabad(UP)1.407.6926.6049605000-
Bangalore(Pun)1.30-38.133.2025933000-14.82
Sambhal(UP)1.00NC182.805000600011.11
Mukkom(Ker)0.70-22.22177.8095009500NC
Meham(Har)0.60-14.2915.4040003000-20.00
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)95.0018.7520318.00900950233.33
Payyannur(Ker)28.007.695662.0028002800-41.67
Haridwar Union(Utr)28.001241408.8010001000-4.76
Koovapadi(Ker)12.48-44.41366.6825002500-46.81
Manathavady(Ker)12.00NC3987.603200310010.34
Udhampur(JK)8.00NC535.2026002600-13.33
Sikanderabad(UP)7.30-8.75350.6011001100NC
Radaur(Har)7.00-12.5430.0020002000-31.03
Kathua(JK)6.70-8.22872.203100315024.00
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC766.005200520010.64
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC525.6028002800-41.67
Chamba(HP)3.20NC353.803000300015.38
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050382.0018002300-51.35
Thrippunithura(Ker)3.00NC442.0022002400-26.67
Shadabad(UP)2.2015.7946.6020502110-
Garh Shankar(Pun)1.888.67225.7418001700-5.26
Meham(Har)1.4027.27254.0012501230-10.71
Hasanpur(UP)1.10-72.5655.202500250031.58
Kullu(HP)1.00-23.08160.8027002700-3.57
Zira(Pun)1.00-23.08265.4018001600-10.00
Morinda(Pun)0.8636.5117.5220002000-
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)0.70-12.59.4021502150-28.57
Chikoos(Sapota)
Durg(Cht)3.8015.15623.4035003750-46.15
Kinnow
Shahzadpur(Har)1.505038.2010001500-37.50
Lime
Durg(Cht)6.002017.0055005000-
Kathua(JK)1.20-2.404750--
Udhampur(JK)1.00-2.004500--
Sikanderabad(UP)0.80-1.602200--
Orange
Durg(Cht)3.0087.5314.2040004250-20.00
Udhampur(JK)1.505056.2030003000-
Kathua(JK)0.80-27.2716.3042504250-
Papaya
Haridwar Union(Utr)8.5041.67631.0012501300-3.85
Kathua(JK)0.9012.5156.6045003500157.14
Kathua(JK)0.60-25156.6035003500100.00
Pomegranate
Sikanderabad(UP)1.507.1446.403200260010.73
Kathua(JK)1.40-6.67251.808000800033.33
Shadabad(UP)0.60-14.2930.6040504000-

Published on October 16, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
