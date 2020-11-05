Fruits Prices

as on : 05-11-2020 04:21:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)1260.00-25.9324858.0052504750-
Khanna(Pun)50.90-21.691961.6040003500-9.09
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)19.0090714.0041504150-17.17
Udhampur(JK)18.00NC464.604500400012.50
Kathua(JK)10.60-14.52263.2045005000-
Garh Shankar(Pun)2.9815.06231.8225002900-10.71
Akhnoor(JK)2.00-4.7629.2045004200-
Teliamura(Tri)2.00NC96.4095009500-
Hasanpur(UP)2.00NC198.006700670071.79
Reasi(JK)1.50-11.7650.4045004200-
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)1.50-82.35341.004000350033.33
Bangalore(Pun)1.20-5058.803000326850.00
Achalda(UP)1.2020151.2056005500111.32
Partaval(UP)1.205066.80530052554.95
Shadabad(UP)1.10-8.3345.2050005000-
Maur(Pun)1.0066.6757.605500450037.50
Banana
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)200.00-9.0914692.0029002900-13.43
Rajpipla(Guj)80.0033.3321498.00900900221.43
Khanna(Pun)13.00-351901.0016001600NC
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC534.001850185027.59
Haridwar Union(Utr)8.50-321520.809001200-15.89
Udhampur(JK)8.00NC615.2026002600-13.33
Kathua(JK)6.80-10.53985.403000280020.00
Muktsar(Pun)4.00NC232.0018001700-18.18
Teliamura(Tri)4.00-33.33188.0040004500135.29
Hamirpur(HP)3.00-4.76382.0426002550-20.00
Palakole(Ker)3.00NC100.0033003300-23.26
Pulpally(Ker)3.00NC420.0023002300-37.84
Hasanpur(UP)3.00-25690.202500250031.58
Batote(JK)2.502568.0032003200-
Shadabad(UP)2.201079.2020302050-
Chamba(HP)2.0017.65378.603000300011.11
Reasi(JK)1.40-12.555.8039003800-
Pattambi(Ker)1.20-53.85180.4028002800-37.78
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC158.0030003000-40.00
Zira(Pun)1.00-50279.20180018005.88
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80NC88.4028003000-34.88
Garh Shankar(Pun)0.80-2.44252.3018001800NC
Grapes
Teliamura(Tri)1.00NC27.803050035500-
Guava
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)35.0016.67478.0040004000-
Mango
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)70.00-22.223084.0057505750-11.54
Kathua(JK)1.30NC308.2048005000-
Harippad(Ker)0.85-1510.706000500020.00
Orange
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)140.00-302274.0047504750-
Khanna(Pun)2.10-34.3839.4030003000-14.29
Udhampur(JK)2.00NC73.2040003800-
Reasi(JK)1.60NC8.8045004500-
Kathua(JK)1.30-89.1757.9042504250-
Akhnoor(JK)1.00-9.098.2047504500-24.00
Papaya
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)180.00-5.266148.0027502750-38.89
Haridwar Union(Utr)4.0014.29671.401400140016.67
Muktsar(Pun)1.00NC74.0017501750-
Kathua(JK)0.80NC178.0035003500100.00
PineApple
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)40.00-20950.003750375033.93
Pomegranate
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)70.00-12.53526.00110001100010.00
Kathua(JK)1.7013.33279.209000900050.00
Partaval(UP)1.002567.6046004590-19.30

Published on November 05, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
