Fruits Prices

as on : 30-11-2020 03:33:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Pune(Mah)91.0026.392646.001000010000150.00
Khanna(Pun)16.5015502332.006000600036.36
Kathua(JK)7.50-3.85433.4050005000-
Manjeri(Ker)7.00NC508.0062506250-8.76
Malerkotla(Pun)6.50-48514.0060005500140.00
Noida(UP)5.00-28.57862.805575562517.37
Shamli(UP)2.70-22.8684.4054755480-
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.30-4.1769.40100001000025.00
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)1.80-37.93355.205000500042.86
Solan(HP)1.20-4.765958.2450005000NC
Shadabad(UP)1.1037.565.6053505400-
Mukkom(Ker)0.70-22.22194.8095009500NC
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)75.0011.1121923.00900900275.00
Payyannur(Ker)28.007.696342.0023002400-32.35
Khanna(Pun)26.001002305.0016001600NC
Palakkad(Ker)23.00NC2534.0026002600-35.00
Aluva(Ker)18.0028.57666.00160020006.67
Perumbavoor(Ker)12.00501518.004500450012.50
Koduvayoor(Ker)10.0025904.0020002400-44.44
Kasargod(Ker)9.0028.57104.003150280040.00
Kathua(JK)6.30-7.351111.802900300016.00
Manjeri(Ker)6.00NC528.0027502750-9.84
Kayamkulam(Ker)6.0020680.0018002300-43.75
Noida(UP)6.0020383.0022002250-
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC880.0028003400-37.78
Kothamangalam(Ker)4.00-33.33240.0016002200-36.00
Alappuzha(Ker)4.00NC74.0019502450-
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC633.6018002100-40.00
Achnera(UP)3.50NC504.6020602030-15.92
Attingal(Ker)3.30NC190.2025003000-37.50
Thrippunithura(Ker)3.00NC514.002400250020.00
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.50-7.4186.6026003500-35.00
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33450.0021001900-19.23
Shillong(Meh)2.00-33.33343.0040004000NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)2.00NC272.008508506.25
Punalur(Ker)1.50NC86.0010001400-72.22
Shadabad(UP)1.5025112.4021002120-
Atrauli(UP)1.40-6.67136.4020002025-
Chavakkad(Ker)1.00NC59.2024002400-7.69
Harippad(Ker)0.905.88174.3225002500-37.50
Irikkur(Ker)0.90NC77.2028002600-37.78
Pattambi(Ker)0.70NC185.8022002200-37.14
Chikoos(Sapota)
Malerkotla(Pun)15.00-60.53318.0038002150-
Pune(Mah)5.00NC384.0018002300-10.00
Grapes
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC380.0047504750-2.06
Pune(Mah)2.00100214.0090008000200.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC56.207500850015.38
Guava
Pune(Mah)13.00NC538.001800200050.00
Noida(UP)3.50-22.22306.4018751850-1.32
Shamli(UP)2.5092.31114.4019101965-46.20
Kathua(JK)1.20505.2040004000-
Malerkotla(Pun)1.002522.203500250059.09
Karbuja(Musk Melon)
Pune(Mah)4.00-8.001500--
Kinnow
Malerkotla(Pun)55.0030.952628.0013501200-
Khanna(Pun)28.00803.23283.8012001200-60.00
Barnala(Pun)2.4643.8626.52800850-62.79
Muktsar(Pun)0.80-1.602750--
Dasuya(Pun)0.70-41.677.209003000-50.00
Lime
Pune(Mah)23.00-30.3785.00100080066.67
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC30.5033003600-35.29
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.70NC19.0032003500-11.11
Mango
Manjeri(Ker)1.00NC119.006450645010.26
Harippad(Ker)0.85NC26.2050006000NC
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.7016.6723.066500640012.07
Mousambi(Sweet Lime)
Noida(UP)3.5016.6713.0023502400-
Manjeri(Ker)3.00-6.003850--
Shamli(UP)2.20-37.1411.4022452270-
Orange
Pune(Mah)23.0021.05452.004000330033.33
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC209.0037503750-9.64
Khanna(Pun)3.50169.2397.4035003500NC
Shillong(Meh)2.00-33.33107.006000550020.00
Kathua(JK)1.80-21.7492.9035004250-
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC34.5045004500NC
Papaya
Pune(Mah)42.001300740.006009000-88.00
Indore(F&V)(MP)22.0057.14608.0012001000-52.00
Noida(UP)8.0014.291233.0017601750-20.90
Shamli(UP)4.00-33.33724.2017101575-30.77
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC68.0020502050-
Barnala(Pun)1.0418.1832.122250235080.00
Muktsar(Pun)0.90-1082.2017501750-
Kathua(JK)0.8014.29191.003250350085.71
Pear(Marasebu)
Pune(Mah)2.00-4.0010000--
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00133.331362.0025002500-28.57
Pune(Mah)7.00NC360.001500150025.00
Aluva(Ker)3.00NC200.0027002400-22.86
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC366.003750375015.38
Palakkad(Ker)3.00200326.0035003500-18.60
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC128.0035004000-18.60
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.80NC28.6036003600-5.26
Harippad(Ker)0.75NC138.4020002000-50.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.7016.677.4020004500-28.57
Pomegranate
Noida(UP)3.00-6.25718.206600640055.29
Kathua(JK)1.50-6.25309.0095001000058.33
Shamli(UP)1.50-6.25247.206265610058.61
Shadabad(UP)0.60NC50.6048304700-
Seetafal
Pune(Mah)31.001450128.0030005000-14.29
Water Melon
Pune(Mah)6.00-14.29251.00600800-25.00
Manjeri(Ker)1.00NC24.0010501050-27.59
Amla(Nelli Kai)
Malerkotla(Pun)8.00-16.001700--
Pune(Mah)3.00-6.003000--
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.50-5.003000--

Published on November 30, 2020
