Fruits Prices

as on : 10-12-2020 01:16:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Jafarganj(UP)1.00-33.33144.606400650042.22
Shadabad(UP)0.90-18.1873.4054005380-
Banana
Perumbavoor(Ker)13.0062.51636.0035003500-12.50
Jafarganj(UP)8.00NC1713.2024002450-26.15
Kayamkulam(Ker)7.0016.67720.0018001800-43.75
Shadabad(UP)1.60-5.88125.2020702040-
Harippad(Ker)0.8513.33180.9225002500-37.50
Kinnow
Bangalore(Pun)18.0063.64128.0012001500-52.00
Kangra(Nagrota Bagwan)(HP)7.00133.3334.0025003250-58.33
Palampur(HP)1.8010037.4020002500NC
Kangra(Baijnath)(HP)0.60NC2.402500200013.64
Mango
Harippad(Ker)0.8513.3332.8040005000-20.00
Papaya
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-2556.2026002700-
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.001001442.0025002500-28.57
Harippad(Ker)0.65NC142.3030002500-25.00
Pomegranate
Shadabad(UP)0.60NC54.4048004770-

Published on December 10, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)
