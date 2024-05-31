The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) have jointly developed a “Unified India Organic” logo to replace the India Organic and Jaivik Bharat logos.

The logo, prepared following a decision by the high-level group of ministers, will come into force in “due course”, a letter from APEDA, which supervises the National Accreditation Body for organic products, said.

Also read: No traces of ethylene oxide found in spice samples by FSSAI

The India Organic logo was used on organic products complying with the National Programme for Organic Products (NPOP), while Jaivik Bharat was used on organic products certified by FSSAI.

The new logo has been developed to bring uniformity and convergence in implementation of Indian regulations by NPOP and FSSAI, the letter addressed to certifying bodies said.

The trademark registration of the Unified India Organic logo is in progress and the modalities for its implementation are being worked out.

The certification bodies will get three months of transition time for implementation which will be given from the date the logo is notified. It also asked them to not keep long-term inventory of packing material.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit