FSSAI asks states to conduct inspections for enforcement of ban on blending of mustard oil

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed States to carry out inspection drives to ensure implementation of prohibition of blending of mustard oil. The norms that prohibit blending of mustard oil for production of multi-sourced edible vegetable oil (MSEVOs) came into effect from June 8.

In an order, the food safety authority has asked food safety commissioners of all States and UTs to conduct inspection drive of all units which were licensed for production of mustard blended edible vegetable oil and multi-sourced edible vegetable oil. The regulator said this will help in effective enforcement of the norms across the country.

“It is further advised to ensure physical inspection of such units by visiting their premises to ensure any prohibited blending of mustard oils is not being carried after June 08,” the order added.

It has also asked state food safety commissioners to approach players that had been issued licenses for mustard blending edible vegetable oil in the past and have old licenses to get their licenses suitably amended.

FSSAI has banned blending of mustard oil with other edible oils to ensure purity and safety of these products.