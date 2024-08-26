The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which last week directed dairy companies to remove claims regarding A1 and A2 milk from labels of milk and milk-related products, on Monday said it was withdrawing this advisory. This comes after some experts criticised the move and asked for a high-level committee to examine the matter.

“ This is to inform that the advisory dated August 21 ( clarification regarding selling/ marketing of milk and milk products such as ghee, milk etc in the name of A1 and A2) stands withdrawn for further consultation and engagement with stakeholders,” the FSSAI stated in a statement issued on Monday.

The food safety authority, deeming such claims “misleading,” asked food business operators last week to remove A1 and A1-related claims terming from the labels of their dairy products. It also instructed e-commerce companies to immediately remove all claims regarding A1 and A2 from their websites.

Many experts and industry players, including the Indian Dairy Association, had welcomed FSSAI’s move, stating that it will protect consumers from unscientific claims and marketing gimmicks regarding the superiority of A2 milk and ghee over A1 milk and milk products.

However, taking strong exception to FSSAI’s advisory, Venugopal Badaravada, a member of the Governing Board of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), in his letter to the Prime Minister and Health Minister J P Nadda, said that a committee of experts should be formed to examine the matter. “We humbly request that the Prime Minister advise the Minister of Health & Family Welfare to withdraw the decision on A1 and A2 Milk and Milk Products Regulations and instead constitute a high-level committee,” the letter stated.

“This committee should include representatives from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, ICAR, and subject matter experts to clarify the marketing and labelling of milk products as A1 and A2, and ensure the recognition of A1 and A2 proteins while holding accountable those responsible for this misguided directive,” the letter added.