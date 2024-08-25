The food standards regulator FSSAI’s recent order on A1, A2 milk has been opposed by a ICAR’s governing board member, who has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevail upon the body to withdraw the Order and constitute a high level committee of experts.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) last week had directed companies to stop using A1 and A2 protein labels on their dairy products, terming them as “misleading”. It has also asked e-commerce operators to immediately remove such claims from their websites.

In the advisory, it also said that A1 and A2 differentiation of milk is essentially linked to difference in structure of protein (beta casein). Hence use of any A2 claims on milk fat products is misleading and not in conformance with the provisions laid down under FSS Act 2006 and Regulations, FSSAI stated.

It emphasised that the standards for milk do not mention or recognise any differentiation of milk “on the basis of A1 and A2 types”.

Taking strong exception to the advisory, Venugopal Badaravada, a member of the Governing Board of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), in his letter to the Prime Minister and Health Minister J P Nadda, has said: “We humbly request that the Prime Minister advise the Minister of Health & Family Welfare to withdraw the decision on A1 and A2 Milk and Milk Products Regulations and instead constitute a high-level committee.”

“This committee should include representatives from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, ICAR, and subject matter experts to clarify the marketing and labelling of milk products as A1 and A2, and ensure the recognition of A1 and A2 proteins while holding accountable those responsible for this misguided directive.”

Venugopal, who has been working for conservation of indigenous cow breeds for past many years, has said that the focus should be on substantial reforms in FSSAI rather than on A1 and A2 milk, an issue on which there seems to be limited understanding among FSSAI officials.

He recalled that Modi himself had launched Amul Desi A2 Cow Milk, sourced from the indigenous Kankrej cow breed and had highlighted the importance of both Gir and Kankrej breeds.

“It is well-documented that A2 MILK, a unique feature of the milk from Kankrej cows, contains special minerals and proteins beneficial for health-conscious individuals and children suffering from malnutrition...It is disheartening that, despite these facts, FSSAI officials have hastily enacted a regulation that could jeopardize consumer choice and the future of our indigenous breeds,” he said.

Highlighting that ICAR’s National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources has recognised the Himachali Pahari cow breed, also known by various names including Pahari, Desi, Local, Gauri and Himdhenu, as indigenous to Himachal Pradesh, Venugopal has requested Nadda to promote consumption of A2 milk for awareness among his ministry’s officials.

Out of 190.9 million cattle in India, there are 53 registered native breeds. According to last animal census crossbred cows have 26 per cent share, and registered indigenous breeds have 22 per cent share. But the majority 52 per cent of the cows are yet to be characterized, often referred to as non-descript cattle, Venugopal said.

