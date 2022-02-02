Fundamentals in global cotton market changing fast, says ITF

Though cotton prices are ruling at an 11-year high globally, fundamentals in the natural fibre’s market are changing that a fall from the current level will be sharp and quick, says Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) Convenor Prabhu Dhamodaran.

“Cotton has touched a 10-year high and its prices are advancing daily, both in the international as well as the Indian markets. Abundant liquidity combined with robust demand for goods has created a bullish momentum during 2021. But now, all fundamental factors are changing and it’s time to be more alert on purchases and inventories,” he said in a statement.

Currently, cotton futures for March delivery on the Intercontinental Exchange, New York, are ruling at 128.08 US cents a pound (₹75,850 a candy of 356 kg). Globally, cotton prices have increased 13 per cent since the start of the year and 58 per cent year-on-year.

Domestic cotton at premium

In India, baled cotton is ruling at a record ₹77,500-78,000 a candy in Gujarat. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, cotton on Wednesday ruled at ₹38,100 a bale (170 kg) or ₹79,785 a candy for March contracts.

Raw cotton ( kapas) in Gujarat Rajkot district’s agricultural produce marketing committee yards was quoted at ₹9,500-10,000 a quintal.

Cotton futures on ICE are currently quoted at 123 US cents for delivery in May. Indian cotton prices are ruling at a premium to global prices since some of the multinational firms trading in cotton have hedged their positions in Europe.

Dhamodaran said factors that influence price correction include drop in demand for fashion goods due to inflationary trend across all markets and a shift in spending towards services.

Signals from new orders

“The US and UK retail sales contracted in December and the January Consumer Confidence Survey in the US fell by nearly 6 per cent to its lowest level since November 2011,” he said.

The ITF has got feedback from international markets on customers’ resistance to accepting high prices and the signals are reflected in confirmations of new orders from developed markets, he said.

“Cotton is not an essential commodity like edible oils or rice. Its demand purely depends on the spending power of people. With inflation on the rise, the spending power will be put to test and lot of demand destruction is inevitable for cotton going forward.” Dhamodaran said.

On the other hand, alternate fibres are replacing cotton due to its high cost. “We are witnessing this change in many weaving clusters in Tamil Nadu. This will also re-balance the demand equation,” he said.

In addition, the textile industry is facing resistance from value chain partners even up to retail outlets in domestic markets, due to high prices. The inflationary trend is also hitting consumption and retailers are opting for alternate fibre products, the ITF convenor said.

Developed countries are tightening liquidity and raising interest rates. This will reduce the speculative interest in cotton, particularly at these record levels, he said.

Pointing out to the fact that prices of most commodities ruled at a decade’s high last year, Dhamodaran said many of these have corrected by 15-20 per cent from the peak levels and cotton may also witness such a trend.

While all these factors will affect consumption of cotton, he said projections of robust cotton planting across the globe will also lead to a bearish trend. Initial reports from April on higher sowing of cotton will naturally check speculation.

The current bullish run lasting over a month-and-a-half is mostly speculative in nature and the current price levels are not sustainable, he said, adding that ITF member manufacturing firms have been asked to deal with the situation carefully.