Fuselage Innovations, a pioneer in drone and UAV technologies, is joining hands with a farmer’s society offering innovative farming technologies to enhance productivity, reduce operational costs and bring sustainable farming practice.

The Kochi based IT firm is collaborating with Vettackal Farmers Society in Cherthala in Alappuzha to expand their farming solutions over five lakh acres across various regions.

The collaboration will bring in advanced UAVs designed for precision farming, crop surveillance, seed distribution and spraying by offering farmers with eco-friendly alternatives to traditional farming methods, said Devan Chandrasekharan, Managing Director of Fuselage Innovations.

The company’s advanced fleet with AI-powered analytics and GPS-guided precision will allow farmers to manage their fields more effectively. The drones can cover vast areas quickly, spraying crops and monitoring fields with accuracy, he said.

Roll-out in phases

The initiative is expected to roll out in phases with initial operations beginning in the paddy fields of Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad followed by a state-wide expansion to other crops and regions, he added.

The services are offered free of cost to farmers and the initiative is funded by Vettackal Farmers Society with the support from local government bodies and private investors, Devan Chandrasekharan said.

A spokesperson of Vettackal Farmers Society said the collaboration is about empowering farmers to produce more with less effort while protecting the environment. The partnership offers a sustainable solution to both economic and environmental concerns especially when the State is facing challenges from climate change, labour shortage, and rising costs.

By utilizing drones and modern agricultural technologies, both the organisations aim to create a more resilient and productive agricultural ecosystem in the State, the spokesperson said.

According to Devan Chandrasekharan, the project is set to cover over five lakh acres of farmland and with the advanced farming techniques, the initiative expects to significantly increase crop yields while reducing the labour-intensive burden on farmers. The use of UAVs for spraying pesticides, monitoring crop health, and distributing seeds will not only improve efficiency but ensure better crop quality and disease management.