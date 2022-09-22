F&V brand Deep Rooted raises $12.5 m from investors led by IvyCap Ventures

Deep Rooted, a farm-to-consumer (F2C) brand for fruits and vegetables, has raised $12.5 million in Series A funding from IvyCap Ventures with participation from existing investors including Accel, Omnivore, and Mayfield.

Deep Rooted provides urban consumers access to quality fruits and vegetables sourced directly from farmers and includes the largest network of greenhouses in India. Currently operating in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Deep Rooted has become a one-stop shop for fresh produce, offering over 200 varieties of fruits and vegetables. Through its greenhouse network, Deep Rooted can deliver a year-round supply of fresh, flavourful, residue-free produce, using a fraction of the water and land compared to conventional farms.

Expanding operations

Over the next 12 months, the startup plans to expand its operations to cover major cities in South India, strengthen its technology stack, and proactively hire across marketing, technology, and business functions.

Based in Bengaluru, Deep Rooted was co-founded in 2020 by Avinash B R, Gururaj Rao, Arvind Murali, and Santhosh Narasipura. Avinash previously worked as a venture investor with Aavishkaar and earlier spent almost a decade at Bosch across engineering and corporate strategy roles. Gururaj previously worked in general management and analytics roles for Myntra, Callidus Cloud, and Info Edge. Arvind was earlier based in the Gulf in various sales management roles while Santhosh worked in his family’s manufacturing business.

“We are thrilled to partner with IvyCap as we expand across South India, working directly with farmers and delivering the freshest fruits and vegetables to urban consumers,” said Avinash BR, Co-Founder of Deep Rooted.

Delivering value

Ashish Wadhwani, Partner at IvyCap Ventures, said “Fruits & Vegetables (F&V) as a category is ripe for disruption. Deep Rooted, with its razor-sharp focus on F&V, has already showcased a sustainable and profitable view of the opportunity while delivering value to both the farmers and end consumers. We’re excited to be a part of their growth journey.”

Prashanth Prakash, Partner at Accel, said “Consistent high quality and sustained availability are the two key factors in this category to win consumer trust and Deep Rooted.co delivers both with its end-to-end management of the supply chain. They have already built a substantial base of happy consumers and I look forward to seeing them scale this in South India & beyond.”