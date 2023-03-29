India on Wednesday called for timely evidence-based policy making to address concern of high food prices among the G20 countries. It suggested adoption of digital public infrastructure architecture to respond quickly to shocks and volatility in food markets.

Addressing the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of Agriculture Working Group (AWG) of G20 countries in Chandigarh, Arun Kumar, a senior economic and statistical adviser in Agriculture Ministry, said timely evidence-based policy making is the need of the hour to address the concern of high food prices. The current ADM will deliberate on the Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS).

Citing Indian experiences, Pramod Kumar Meherda, an additional secretary in the Ministry, said there is a need for digital public infrastructure architecture that is standardised and non-proprietary. “This will help AMIS in obtaining credible and real time information on production estimates, supplies and consumption for countries to respond quickly to shocks and volatility in food markets,” said Meherda.

Investment in climate resilience

Samuel Praveen Kumar, a joint secretary in the Ministry, stressed the need for regional co-operation and investment in climate resilient agriculture to address the challenges of climate change, urbanisation and food waste.

Earlier, chairing the Rapid Response Forum (RRF) of the AMIS, Seth Meyer spoke about the current situation on global food security and contribution of the forum. The meeting elected the United States, represented by Meyer of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), for a second consecutive term as AMIS Chair.

The meeting provided an update on the current food market situation and outlook, a review of recent developments of AMIS and an analysis of the impact of financial factors on importing countries as well as an overview of Asia’s role in regional and global food security, according to a statement by AMIS.