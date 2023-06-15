A three-day meeting of G20 Agriculture Ministers will begin in Hyderabad later today. The meeting will discuss various issues related to sustainable agriculture, climate-smart agriculture, food security, nutrition, inclusive agricultural value chains, food systems, and digitalisation for agricultural transformation.

“The Agriculture Ministerial Meeting (AMM) will see global leaders exchanging ideas to address opportunities in sustainable agriculture,” a senior official said.

About 200 representatives from G20 countries and other nations will attend the conference.

“The meeting will discuss the Maharshi (Shree Anna) programme of the Centre that seeks to promote production and consumption of millets,” the official added.

An exhibition will be organised to showcase the achievements of various ministries at the Centre, private organisations, Telangana government, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, will address a press conference later in the day.

Agri Business for profit

The inaugural day will have sessions on ‘Managing Agribusiness for profit: People and planet’, and ‘Connecting the Digitally Disconnected: Harnessing the Power of Digital Technologies in Agriculture’.

The second day will see discussions on ‘Sustainable Agriculture for Food Security and Nutrition’ and on women-led agriculture, sustainable biodiversity, and climate solutions.

On the final day, the ministers’ meeting will conclude with the adoption of the outcomes of the Agriculture Working Group of G20 Indian Presidency. The delegates will pay a visit to ICAR’s Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) at Rajendranagar near Hyderabad.