Around a hundred delegates from G20 member countries will be brainstorming on a host of issues ranging from climate-smart farming to food security at the first meeting of the Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of the Agriculture Working Group (AWG) starting Monday in Indore.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the inaugural event. Millets and its value-added food products along with stalls from Animal Husbandry and Fisheries will be a major attraction of an exhibition being organised concurrently with the event.

The opening day is scheduled to deliberate on agriculture-related matters while during the second day, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to address the gathering of international experts and representatives of G20 countries. The last day has been reserved for deliberations on the key deliverables of the AWG.

There will be presentations by the Group on Earth Observations Global Agricultural Monitoring Initiative, Tropical Agricultural Platform (TAP), wheat initiative, Platform for Agricultural Risk Management (PARM), and Technical Platform on Measurement and Reduction of Food Loss and Waste (TPFLW).