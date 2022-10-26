If Atal Bihari Vajpayee was credited for allowing the cultivation of Bt cotton in India which helped the country to emerge as a major exporter of the fibre, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi could get a similar label by allowing the cultivation of genetically modified (GM) crops to make India achieve an Atmanirbhar (self sufficient) status in oilseeds and pulses.

The initial path to reach that seems to have been made thanks to the approval given by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the “environmental release” of GM mustard.

After due deliberations on the report of the expert committee, as well as comments received from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), the GEAC finally gave its recommendations.

It said, “The environmental release of genetically engineered mustard parental lines bn 3.6 carrying barnase and bar genes, and modbs 2.99 containing barstar and bar genes, so that these events can be used for developing new parental lines and hybrids under supervision of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).”

GEAC added, “The environmental release of mustard hybrid DMH-11 for its seed production and testing as per existing ICAR guidelines and other extant rules/regulations prior to commercial release.”

Riders

The approval has been given for four years and is renewable for two years at a time, based on compliance report.

“Usage of any formulation of herbicide is not permitted for cultivation in the farmer’s field under any situation and such use would require the necessary permission as per the procedures and protocols of safety assessment of insecticides/ herbicides,” GEAC said.

The decision of the GEAC has been made public with the release of minutes of a meeting held on October 18. It is not clear if the Environment Ministry will further approve this as GEAC is a recommending authority.

The Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants (CGMCP), University of Delhi South Campus, had first sought permission for the environmental release of transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11 and parental lines bn 3.6 and modbs 2.99 containing barnase, barstar, and bar genes. It was cleared by GEAC in 2017, but the government had withheld its consent then.

In 2010, Bt brinjal was the first GM food crop cleared by GEAC, but the then environment minister Jairam Ramesh had put an indefinite moratorium on the decision after holding public consultations.

The current GM mustard variety DMH-11 cleared by GEAC is a project funded by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The Centre recently mandated the NDDB to implement an oilseeds mission to improve domestic production in the country.

“It is true that there are varieties now available which have a higher yield than DMH-11. But allowing GM technology will help develop better varieties in the future as the scope has been opened now. Not only mustard, but it will also pave ways for other crops, too,” said PK Rai, director of ICAR’s Bharatpur-based Directorate of Rapeseed-Mustard Research.

Currently, there are a few high-yielding varieties with 26-28 quintal per hectare production having 42 per cent oil content and 130-140 days duration.

“What the country should aim at ideally above 30 quintal yield with less than 130 days duration and more oil content than what current varieties offer. The GM crop should have these qualities before it is allowed for commercial release and until then trials and testing should be allowed unhindered,” said an expert.

Committee’s views

The GEAC said that its expert committee recommended, “Based on the examination of scientific evidence available globally, and as per the recommendations of concerned ministries, it seems unlikely that the bar, barnase, and barstar system will pose an adverse impact on honey bees and other pollinators. Therefore, the Committee was of the view that GEAC may consider the environmental release of GE mustard and further evaluation to be carried out as per ICAR guidelines for release and notification.”

It added, “However, to generate scientific evidence in Indian agro-climatic situation and also as a precautionary mechanism, the expert committee suggests that the field demonstration studies with respect to the effect of GE mustard on honey bees and other pollinators may also be conducted post-environmental release, simultaneously by the applicant, within two years under the supervision of ICAR and the report be submitted to the GEAC.”