Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd, a joint venture of Golden Agri International and maker of edible oils under Freedom Brand, will set up an edible oil refinery near Hyderabad with an investment of ₹400 crore.

Gemini Edibles, MD, Pradeep Chowdhry met Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday and discussed with him about the plan to set up the refinery.

The Minister told Pradeep Chowdhry that the State Government had proposed to promote cultivation of oil palm in over 20 lakh acres, ushering in ‘Yellow Revolution’.

GEF has three manufacturing plants in Andhra Pradesh with a combined edible oils processing capacity of 2,600 tonnes a day. The company registered a revenue of ₹10,481 crore in 2021-22.

Pradeep Chodhry said the new investment of Gemini Edibles would play an important role in increasing edible oil output from the State.

“The unit will not only provide employment to more than 1,000 locals but will also support the many oilseed farmers in the State,” a State Government release quoting Chowdry said.