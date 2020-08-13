Global black tea production down 8% in H1

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Even as some tea traders and packeteers have sought duty-free import to tame the rise in price of Indian teas, the latest production data coming from different countries show a shortage of nearly 75 million kg (mkg) in the global production of black tea due to lower output in almost all the countries except Kenya.
Adverse weather, country-wide lockdown and closure of factories in the global fight against Covid-19 in many countries led to a lower production.
“Our compilation of the official production data received from various countries shows that in the first half of current calendar, the global black tea output has fallen to 831.49 mkg from 906.10 in Jan-June 2019,” Rajesh Gupta, compiler of annual ‘Global Tea Digest’ told BusinessLine.
This fall of 74.61 mkg marked a decline of 8.23 per cent.
The maximum loss has happened in India where the H1 (first half) output has fallen to 348.26 mkg from 472.96 mkg, marking a shortfall of a whopping 124.70 mkg or 26.37 per cent.
“Here again, North India accounted as much as 122.65 mkg or 32.93 per cent loss with production dipping to 249.83 mkg from 372.48 mkg in January-June 2019,”Gupta said.
“South India, on the contrary managed to produce 2.05 mkg or 2.04 per cent more to reach 98.43 mkg from 100.48 mkg in January-June 2019,” he said.
Sri Lanka lost 29.24 mkg or 18.52 per cent when its production dipped to 128.64 mkg from 157.88 mkg. Bangladesh’s output fell to 21.81 mkg from 27.95 mkg making a loss of 6.14 mkg or 21.97 per cent.
Malawi’s production dropped to 31.17 mkg from 34.70 mkg — a loss of 3.53 mkg or 10.17 per cent.
“On the other hand, Kenya’s production rose to 301.61 mkg from 212.61 mkg in Jan-June 2019 – a gain of 89 mkg or 41.86 per cent,” Gupta added.
However, this gain is inadequate to offset the loss in output in other countries resulting in an overall shortage in the global production of black tea.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...