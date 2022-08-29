Global coffee prices firm up, but rains may limit growers’ gains

Excess rains could limit gains for Indian coffee growers even as global prices rule at near record levels due to supply constraints from large producers such as Brazil and Vietnam. Amidst expectations that prices may stay firm in the months ahead, growers fear that crop losses triggered by excess precipitation could hurt their potential earnings.

Farm gate prices of raw coffee in Karnataka have increased, tracking the global uptrend. Prices of widely-produced robusta cherry, which ruled at ₹3,900 levels for 50 kg bag during mid-February, touched ₹5,000 levels recently and is now hovering around ₹4,800 levels. Similarly, the robusta parchment prices are hovering at ₹10,200 levels as compared to ₹7,400-7,600 in mid-February.

Arabica Parchment, which ruled at ₹16,000-16,300 per 50-kg bag during mid-February, touched a high of ₹16,800-17,000 and is now hovering around ₹16,000-16,600 levels. Arabica cherry prices are hovering around ₹9,000-9,250 levels compared with ₹7,600-7,800 in February.

Higher input costs

Prices have touched a record ₹5,000 per 50-kg bag for robusta cherry and ₹11,000 levels for robusta parchment. “Prices are good, but the cost of cultivation is high and the excess rains have put us in difficulties. I am expecting at least 10-12 per cent crop loss due to the excess rains,” said PG Chengappa, former vice-chancellor, University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, and a robusta grower.

Chengappa said the crop loss could limit the gains for growers as the continuous and excess rains is not congenial for the fruit setting in coffee, which requires sunshine. “Also, due to the rains, the incidence of pests and diseases is high. You have to spend extra money on plant protection measures. Due to high rains, we are not able to do the fertiliser application. Nutrient management is a big issue with this kind of rainfall pattern, and growers are unable to control the weeds. All these factors have not only contributed to higher costs but are adding up to crop loss. While growers were expecting good yields, and one may not get it actually,” Chengappa said.

“Higher prices will offset the crop losses to an extent. Only the high prices are keeping the growers going. The situation is very precarious as growers are faced with rising cultivation costs and the adverse impact of climate change” said Bose Mandanna, a large grower in Suntikoppa.

Mandanna said the cultivation costs would have been higher by about a fifth this year over last year on higher input prices, including fertiliser and labour costs.

Initial crop estimates

All key coffee-growing districts in Karnataka, which accounts for 70 per cent of the country’s coffee output, have received excess rains this monsoon. As per the Karnataka Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre data, Hassan has received 52 per cent of excess rains in the current monsoon season to date, while the precipitation has been 16 and 9 per cent more than normal in Chikkamagalur and Kodagu districts.

“The crop losses due to rains are being assessed by the authorities in various places. But for the crop loss, estimated to be around 30 per cent, growers would have gained from price improved due to supply issues in Brazil and the currency movement as the early crop setting was good,” said BS Jayaram, a grower in Mudigere.

The Coffee Board, in initial post-blossom estimates, has pegged the 2022-23 crop at 3.93 lakh tonnes, comprising of 1.169 lakh tonnes of arabicas and 2.77 lakh tonnes of robustas, on favourable weather conditions during March-May aiding the blossoms and crop setting this year. The post-blossom estimates are higher by about 15 per cent over the final estimates of 3.42 lakh tonnes for the current 2021-22 crop year ending in September.