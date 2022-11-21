The 8th Global Conference on Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries (GAF8) organised by the Gender in Aquaculture and Fisheries Section of the Asian Fisheries Society, ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology Kochi, and the Society of Fisheries Technologists (India) (SOFTI) was officially inaugurated by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

“The global conference discusses issues on rights of equality of the unsung majority — women. Women make major contributions in several areas of fishing industry. Yet contributions of women in fisheries and aquaculture have long been neglected. I hope this conference will deliberate and find potential solutions to alleviate the situations,” he said while inaugurating the conference.

TK Srinivasa Gopal, renowned fish processing technologist and academician received the SOFTI Biennial Award 2017 from the Governor.

Women have exceptional capabilities in fisheries business and related work but are often locked out of big developments in technologies, finances and political representations. These developments must include women meaningfully as they are very important for the future of the sector.

“GAF8 aims to help better people’s lives by finding ways to make women more visible, have them counted and included as decision-makers,” said Meryl J Williams, Co-Chair of GAF8 & Past Chair of GAFS of the Asian Fisheries Society (AFS).

Conference details

The conference which is being held from November 21-23 is themed on ‘Shaping the Future: Gender Justice for Sustainable Aquaculture & Fisheries’ and is highlighted through various sub-themes related to gender issues in fisheries sector.

The aim of the conference is to discuss potential solutions on gender issues in the aquaculture and fisheries sector.

The three-day conference will bring together over 300 scientists, academicians, gender experts, policymakers and students from India and abroad. Delegates from 20 countries will present papers.

“Women are the key players in fishery-related livelihoods, particularly in the domains of post-harvest and marketing of fish. Their role in this sector is often underplayed. Hence, it is very important to flag the issues and challenges that the women face in the sector through a platform,” said George Ninan Director, CIFT.

