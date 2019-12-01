Global coordinating body for sustainable development of blue economy proposed

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Aquabe 2019, the three-day international conference, has mooted a proposal to establish a global coordinating body and international guidelines for a sustainable and responsible blue economy.
The conference has also called for ensuring national policies and coordination between institutions, to safeguard sustainability in the blue economy in India. It has also proposed to set up a Centre of Excellence for the blue economy in the Indian Ocean Rim Association.
The recommendations formulated in the conference were vetted by a group of professionals, including Bert Enserink (Technical University, Delt, Netherlands), Merril J Williams (Asian Fisheries Society), Paul Pandian, (Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries), A. Ramachandran (Vice-Chancellor, Kufos) and Sanjay Chadurvedi (South Asian University).
In a first-of-its-kind tie-up between an academic institute and a major seaport to usher in the economic and social development of the State, Kufos and Cochin Port Trust have signed an MoU to collaborate for the successful implementation of the blue economy. Another MoU was signed between Kufos and the Gender in Fisheries and Aquaculture (GFA) wing, Asian Fisheries Society, for collaborative works in women empowerment and research.
According to Kufos VC, the recommendations made by experts who took part in the conference, would be forwarded to the state and central governments and to the Indian Ocean Rim Association for further actions.
