Global cues lift soya oil

Soya oil at the mandis in Indore edged up on strong global cues with soya refined (Ruchi) being quoted at ₹802 for 10 kg, soya refined (Neemuch) at ₹790, while soya solvent went for ₹760 for 10 kg. Plant deliveries of soyabean, too, were higher with soyabean (Prestige) at ₹3,950, (Ruchi, Indore) at ₹3,980 and Kirti (Dewas) at ₹3,975 a quintal, respectively. Soyameal was lower at ₹31,500 a tonne on weak domestic demand.