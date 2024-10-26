The Global Livestock Conclave, organised by Kerala Veterinary University with a focus on comprehensive development and productivity in the dairy and livestock sectors, has officially launched their website and brochure in Kochi.

The website was launched by Pradeep Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) and the brochure was launched by Dinesh Kaippulli, Registrar of KUFOS.

The conclave will take place at Pookode Veterinary College in Wayanad from December 20 to 29. It will focus on educating farmers about the latest developments and evolving technologies in value-added products, livestock, poultry, dairy, and aqua farming. The conclave is also part of the government’s vision to transform Wayanad into a hub for dairy production.

Beyond dairy and agriculture, the conclave aims to improve productivity in spices and other forest-based products unique to the Wayanad region. It will coordinate with various departments to provide farmers with a platform to address their concerns, while infrastructure development in the agricultural sector will be supported by NABARD’s financial aid.

The event will feature exhibitions across a 2 lakh sq ft area, showcasing livestock, dairy farming, aqua farming, agriculture and poultry sectors along with various other expos.

