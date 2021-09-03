GM soyameal imports could become a non-starter, says SEA

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India has said that the whole exercise of allowing the import of 12 lakh tonnes of GM soyameal has the potential to be a non-starter.
In a notification dated August 24, the Government had permitted the import of 12 lakh tonnes of crushed de-oiled soyameal.
In a letter dated September 3 to the Director General of Foreign Trade, the SEA President Atul Chaturvedi said the notification permits vessel/containers to be offloaded only at Nhava Sheva port.
Nhava Sheva only handles container cargo. Looking at the current container scenario worldwide with soaring freights, hardly any goods would come to this port in containers, he said.
“Nhava Sheva port has not handled bulk vessels in our memory and the infrastructure for handling bulk vessels is totally missing,” he said.
In the current scenario, India can only import small quantity from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh (by road) or from Thailand, Vietnam and China. But the major quantity can only be imported from Argentina and Brazil in handy size vessels of 25,000/30,000 tonnes capacity with voyage time of nearly 30-40 days.
“As Nhava Sheva cannot handle such vessels, exporters from Argentina are reluctant to load goods for India on account of expected logistical nightmare. With charter hire for vessels going through the roof, no one would be willing to take undue risk. Needless to say, the window up to October is also very small and the whole exercise has the potential to be a non-starter,” he said in the letter.
SEA requested the Government to include Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) also as the discharge port as it can handle bulk vessels. To cater to the consumption centres in southern India, it requested the Government to allow discharge at Thoothukudi port as well.
“We feel it would be possible to monitor the arrivals at these ports quite comfortably by the Government. In any case, as the window of receiving soyameal in our country till October 31 is also very small, it will be very difficult to achieve even 12 lakh tonnes arrival,” he added.
