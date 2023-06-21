With the monsoon playing truant, delaying rains for almost two weeks, Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has asked the farmers to go for short-duration paddy varieties. They wanted the farmers to choose varieties with a duration of 125 days or less.

It also asked the farmers to go for direct sowing instead of following the traditional practice of growing nurseries and sowing them.

PJTSAU’s Director of P Raghurami Reddy assured the farmers that there’s enough time for sowing of other crops such as cotton, red gram, maize, soya and pulses. “We have time till July 20 to sow cotton and till July 15 for sowing of maize and pulses. Red gram, which can go as an inter-crop, can be sown till August 15. Similarly, sunflower farmers can wait till July 31,” he said.

Citing weathermen, he said the rains were expected in the State in the next few days.

Farmers vexed

Farmers, who don’t have assured irrigation facilities, are a worried lot as rains are delayed this year. Encouraged by good prices, they wanted to increase the cotton area significantly. They grew the fibre crop in over 2 lakh hectares.

Meanwhile, seed farmers from the seed bowl of Mahboobnagar district want the government to come to their rescue and compensate for the losses they suffered in a virus attack. Stating that viral attacks had damaged seed crop in 16,000-20,000 hectares, they said the government should provide them with insurance cover.