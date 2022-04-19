Godavari Biorefineries to expand biochemical unit at Sakarwadi

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd (GBL), a large producer of ethanol and ethanol-based chemicals, held a ground-breaking ceremony for expanding its manufacturing facility at Sakarwadi in Maharashtra. GBL also inaugurated a laboratory for bio-chemical research and new product development.

The Sakarwadi facility manufactures bio-based chemicals that find use in a number of applications, while the research facility is equipped to undertake advanced bio-chemical research.

“We are delighted that the specialty chemicals facility and our ramped up research laboratory will enable us to expand the bio-chemical industry,” said Samir Somaiya, chairman and Managing Director, GBL.

“India has been increasing its exports of chemical products in recent years, and at Godavari Biorefineries our vision is to make green chemicals that reduce the impact on the environment, focus on bio-diversity and the prudent use of scarce resources. There is a growing demand for sustainable and green chemicals all across the world. Our investments in research and development have been instrumental in our growth and are aimed at creating value as well as optimising resources and processes,” he said.

GBL’s Sakarwadi manufacturing facility utilizes ethanol and rectified spirits to manufacture specialty chemicals including bio-ethyl acetate, MPO, 1,3 butylene glycol, crotonaldehyde and paraldehyde and commodity chemical ethyl acetate. The company is in the process to expand the capacity for existing products and introduce additional ethanol-based chemicals.

Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, Maharashtra, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony and unveiled the research laboratory to augment its pioneering work in biochemical research. “The advancement in research in bio-chemicals and introduction of new green products will propel the chemical industry to become a global manufacturing hub,” Desai said.