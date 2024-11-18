Godrej Agrovet Ltd (GAVL) is foraying into the biologicals space by partnering with the US-based Provivi, a provider of pheromone-based crop protection solutions. Through this partnership, GAVL will be introducing two biological solutions to control the yellow stem borer (YSB) in rice and the dreaded fall army worm (FAW) in maize.

From the 2028-29 cropping season, GAVL will distribute Provivi’s YSB eco-dispenser, specifically designed to control YSB in rice and will hold exclusive commercialization rights for the FAW eco-dispenser targeting Fall Armyworm (FAW) in corn in India, said N K Rajavelu, CEO, Crop Protection Business at GAVL.

“YSB and FAW continue to pose significant threats to rice and corn crops, driving up production costs for farmers. With the need for sustainable solutions in today’s changing agricultural landscape, we’re excited to partner with Provivi to empower farmers with innovative, eco-friendly tools to manage these two major pests. Our joint efforts in Integrated Pest Management aim to provide effective, environmentally conscious sustainable solutions to protect rice and corn cultivation,” Rajavelu said.

Also read: Bright future of oil palm industry in India

Provivi’s pheromone-based technologies will provide Indian farmers with advanced, environmentally friendly pest management tools, supporting the livelihoods of millions of growers who depend on rice and corn cultivation. Rice and corn are key crops in India, playing pivotal roles in national food security and the economy.

As a major player in the global rice market and a significant producer of corn for various industries – including food, animal feed, and manufacturing – India is well-positioned to benefit from innovations in sustainable pest management.

Rajavelu said the company has been testing Provivi’s products in India for the past one year. The Provivi YSB and FAW Eco-Dispensers are developed using biodegradable materials, ensuring long-lasting efficacy while minimizing environmental impact. The launch of these new products will strengthen the company’s presence in the rice and maize segments.

GAVL has a considerable presence in crop segments like cotton and chilli. With the Provivi partnership, GAVL will be joining the big league of top agrochemicals companies such as Syngenta and Corteva among others in the biologicals arena, Rajavelu said adding that the company is in continuous evaluation to bring other Provivi products to the Indian market in the years ahead.

Balram Singh Yadav, MD, GAVL, said “With changing climatic conditions leading to increased pest challenges, it’s more important than ever to empower Indian farmers with innovative, sustainable technologies that enhance productivity. As a Research & Development-driven agri-conglomerate, we are dedicated to delivering solutions that support and uplift farming families. Our partnership with Provivi reflects our commitment to providing timely, effective support— combining their expertise with our extensive distribution network to make a real difference for farmers.”