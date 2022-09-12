Good demand for CTC dust grades at Coonoor tea auctions 

Good demand was noticed in the overall CTC dust sale in Coonoor auctions with mediums and plainer sorts firming up by ₹1 to ₹2.

However, high-priced and better liquoring sorts in sale 36 were lower by ₹2 to ₹3. Some quality lots sold at higher prices by ₹2 to ₹3, Global Tea Auctioneers said.

The quantity offered in both dust CTC and orthodox was 18,61,578 kg and 75 per cent was sold. Darmmonaa Estate PD grades fetched the best prices of ₹238 in the auctions.

In orthodox leaf, primary whole leaf grades met with fair demand and sold steady to dearer by ₹2 to ₹3 and more in line with quality. There was a good demand for brokens and sold fully firm to dearer by ₹3 to ₹4.

The quantity offered in both leaf CTC and orthodox was 13,92,441 kg and 72 per cent of the total offerings was sold.

Rajesh Gupta, Managing Director, Global Tea Auctioneers said that orthodox well-made teas received sustained demand from exporters from Russia, Iran and West Asia and prices has remained buoyant. Others remained steady. CTC Leaf has managed to hold their levels and mainly depended on export enquiries. Some resistance were seen from Bazaar buyers.