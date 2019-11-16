Good liquoring teas firm at Kochi auctions

Amidst low arrivals, good liquoring teas were steady to firm and dearer by Rs 1 to Rs 3 at the Kochi auctions.

The medium and plainer varieties were barely steady and witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity on offer in sale no 46 in CTC dust was low at 8,10,648 kg. Leading blenders were active in the good liquoring varieties, while Kerala Loose Tea traders and upcountry buyers lent fair support. The average price realised was Rs 114.89 per kg.

The market for orthodox dust remained barely steady and tended to ease. It also witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity on offer was at 7,500 kg and exporters absorbed a small quantity.

In the Cochin dust quotation, good varieties fetched Rs 114-155, mediums realised Rs 83-132 and the plain grades stood at Rs 76-87.

In the leaf category, the market for select best Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens in orthodox grades was steady to firm and sometimes dearer. The quantity on offer was 2,03,593.70 kg.

In CTC leaf, the market for good and medium brokens was firm to dearer. The quantity on offer was 28,500 kg. The average price realised was Rs 140.45 per kg.

Monica SFD quoted the best prices of Rs 162 per kg, while Chamraj OP topped in the leaf grades, quoting at Rs 261.